Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 5, 2026

THE TOOLS OF STORYTELLING are varied and many, from pen and paper to camera to human voice and everything in between. I’ve just been made aware of a new pair of storytelling tools that are simple and perhaps unexpected: an ink pad and an egg of Silly Putty.

Basically, the premise is this: Find things with texture, grab the texture with your Silly Putty or other similarly malleable stuff, and then ink it up and put it in a notebook.

Nothing particularly silly about this putty. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

I started this today after thinking about it for quite a while. The more I ponder it, the more excited I am about the storytelling possibilities it offers — and, just as saliently, the ways it can build up my observational muscles in a manner to which I’m not very accustomed.

I discovered this type of thing in my feed a few weeks ago and fell into a rabbit hole immediately. Here’s just one of the videos I came across.

But wait, you might say — this isn’t really storytelling; it’s crafting. I don’t entirely disagree, though I am the last thing from a crafter. I suppose it depends on motivation. For me, this becomes storytelling — or at least a storytelling exercise — because of how you go about it. And I am doing this for three reasons:

It captures prosaic things in unique ways and gets me to think about them in an inside-out manner that I’m unaccustomed to, which in turn burnishes my storytelling sensibilities for other endeavors. It encourages me to notice and interact with the world on levels that I might otherwise not instinctively see. It allows me to document fragments of life in a way that summons them viscerally — and without words, which is useful in pushing myself from being only a “text native,” as we say in journalism these days, and taps into more visual (and, I guess, textural) parts of my brain.

My first attempt. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

My plan henceforth is to keep the ink pad and putty in my car so that I can make an impression wherever I go (see what I did there?). Manhole covers. Architectural features. Inlaid signs. Logos on vintage appliances. All could be fodder for this form of collecting-focused storytelling. And I’ve set aside a notebook for them, so it’s almost a personal travel journal of ink-based storytelling in miniature.

Take 2. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

So my question to you as storytellers is this: What activities in your life that you wouldn’t consider to be storytelling at first blush are actually story-adjacent — and can help you become better at thinking that way? I’d love to know.

And now, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: