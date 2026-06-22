Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 22, 2026

THERE’S REALLY NOTHING LIKE walking into your hotel lobby in Scandinavia and encountering not one but two cozy roaring fires.

Trouble is, it’s June 22. The temperature was 72 degrees in Oslo, where I am staying. And these particular fires, despite their crackle and glow, gave off absolutely no heat. This was my experience this morning as I checked out of my hotel.

Reader, they were digital.

“Burn,” baby, “Burn.” Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

It’s not like I haven’t seen digital fires before. But this particular encounter on the second day of summer left me wondering about the components of coziness and comfort — and what we get when we strip them down to their foundational parts to examine precisely what story they’re trying to tell us.

As far as I can see, actual fire in the context of being an amenity (as opposed to cooking and survival) generally has meant the following five things:

Heat to warm you from the cold. Light to illuminate the room for you. Coziness to calm and comfort you. The activator of childhood memories, if your family had a fireplace growing up. The implied invocation of centuries of stories, verbal and visual, that send the loud message to you that a controlled and crackling fire is a good and soothing thing.

No. 1 and No. 2 were not present at all at this morning’s fire. No. 3 was only there by implication, while No. 4 and No. 5 depended on the baggage that the visitor brought to the proceedings.

Which makes it all more complicated. What is the nature of the experience of the “fire” at the (very well-kept and comfortable; I highly recommend) Hotel Verdandi? The fact that the comforts of an actual fire are only implied, and an echo of previous experiences, makes me wonder: Is “experiencing” this fire really an experience at all? Or is it the visual, external-world version of a pleasant memory?

My first “experience” with fake fires was New York City’s fabled “Yule Log.” When I first moved there in 1994, I learned that many people had grown up in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s watching WPIX-TV, which on Christmas Day aired a continuous loop of footage of a roaring fire, which garnered the affection of many.

Even that, though, was something in and of itself, a fascinating product of its environment — even though it lacked heat and actual combustion. Why? Because so many families in New York City live in apartments without hearths and fireplaces, so it was offered by the station as a stand-in for an actual fire. Over the years it became wildly popular.

But here’s the most intriguing part: Because that virtual fire was a substitute for the real thing for so many New York kids growing up, the televised Yule Log became an actual experience for children (and adults) who lacked an physical fireplace as a frame of reference. For them, the story of the fire became the reality. They remember it fondly not as a substitute for an actual fire, but as its own unique marker of living in New York. I kind of love that. In its own small way, it’s how culture evolves.

(If you want more, here’s an entire documentary on the WPIX Yule Log.)

These days, there are myriad versions of digital yule logs and fireplaces online, so you can have a “fire” wherever you go without fireplace, wood or matches. One is called (with the romance that only SEO can deliver), “Cozy Fireplace 10 Hours • Cozy Crackling Fire for Sleep & Study 4K.” (You can also download a Zippo-style lighter app for your phone, which I continue to find hilarious more than 15 years after I first came upon it.)

But coming back to this morning: I’m trying to imagine what need that the two giant screens of a heatless roaring fire served for Verdandi Hotel guests on June 22. I was inclined to ask, but the hotel is one of those check-yourself-in-and-out experiences and there was no one around to cheerfully interrogate. They probably would have looked at me funny anyway.

So I end this musing with no answers, as is usually the case when I try to take a dive into the simulacrum and figure out what makes it tick. Is this an experience unto itself, visual background music? Or is it something more dispiriting — a distant echo, an nth-generation photocopy of the real thing that is part of the long tail of reality that the virtual world is handing us in so many different ways these days?

The fire at the other end of the hotel lobby. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

The only thing that seems certain to me is this: Our ancestors used to gather around the warmth and light of the fire to tell each other stories of the world. Now, the “fire” — stripped of some of its most foundational components by a civilization that no longer needs it to survive — is simply part of the story we tell ourselves.

And now, Glenn Frey.

To Ponder

What other examples like this can you think of — experiences that have evolved into stories that lack some of the original components? (Think things like Microsoft Flight Simulator, for example.)

Do you feel something is lost when we interact with such things? Or am I just Chicken Little complaining that the 21st-century sky is falling?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: