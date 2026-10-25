One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 24, 2026

BECAUSE OF THE ERA when my linguistics-educator parents were born, a passel of books from the 1940s and 1950s were left behind when I inherited their house.

Some of my favorites in the house while growing up were humor books by the simultaneously iconoclastic and deeply establishment writers H. Allen Smith and Bennett Cerf, the latter a co-founder of Random House. These books were curious things; Smith and Cerf were equally plugged into the Hollywood celebrity culture and the New York City publishing culture, and these volumes were compilations of short and humorous interludes — many of them just narrative jokes but some of them chronicling (often fancifully) the life of the creative class at midcentury. The pipe-smoking Cerf was such a familiar face in the 1940s and 1950s that his books had caricatures of him — complete with smoke-billowing pipe — etched into their covers.

Bennett Cerf and Bennett surfing..

Part of the appeal of these books was the access to famous names, about whom stories were told as if they were simply other regular people. Today, while Cerfing surfing through one of his books, Good for a Laugh, I found this compelling description of Groucho Marx by his brother, Harpo:

This felt so familiar to me after growing up in a family in which we tore apart words, phrases and sentences at the dinner table. Words in my family were elastic things that could be stretched, turned inside out and redeployed — usually as puns but, here and there, as variations on familiar aphorisms that could be applied to all sorts of situations.

Consider the many times my mother made chili with a recipe that called for a single bayleaf — one that had to be found in the stew and removed lest we choke on it. Whenever we found the bay leaf, in whoever’s bowl it turned up, my father would inevitably lower the pitch his voice to judicial levels and say:

“Bay leaf, remove this man from the courtroom.”

Or the day in the early 1980s when my father instantly produced from the recesses of his mind a portion of Matthew 22:14 — “Many are called, but few are chosen.” That afternoon, his colleague in East Asian Languages and Literature, Wen-chang Chu, arrived late to a faculty meeting during a blizzard and entered the room shivering. Without hesitating (I later checked the veracity of this with his other colleagues), my father looked at him and said, “Many are cold, but Chu is frozen.”

Elasticity. Upside down. Backwards. The mental Mixmaster.

Groucho with his ever-present cigar, this one unlit.

If you look closely at Groucho’s humor, it was a lot like that. So much of it is familiar phrases and words jumbled up or remixed for the purpose of humor, double entendre or cheerful and vigorous snideness.

"I have nothing but respect for you—and not much of that." "I never forget a face, but in your case I'll be glad to make an exception." “Those are my principles, and if you don't like them... well, I have others.” “I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening, but this wasn’t it.”

If you’ve made it this far, here, finally, is my point. For writers — writers who want to be interesting, at least — knowledge and cultivation of this elasticity and this flipping of words and phrases to take fresh advantage of clichés and turn around meanings is pivotal. Done well, each one is like a little Easter egg for a reader that will help them look at something in an entirely new way — or, at least, be entertained and engaged by the way the story’s being told.

Sometimes I find myself lost in reveries of linguistic twisting in order to find effective ways to express things. In addition to being useful, it’s also fun — and a calming force for, at least, this ADHD brain.

I’ll leave you with an example of this approach from the late and (by me) deeply admired Rene J. Cappon, wordsmith-in-chief of The Associated Press for many decades and someone who came from the same generation as my parents and thus surely was familiar with (and perhaps even met) the likes of Cerf and Smith.

Cappon, known to all of us as Jack (and an unrepentant pipe smoker himself, even after smoking was outlawed in our offices), loathed clichés — unless, of course, you found a way to freshen them. Thus, the old chestnut of “politics make strange bedfellows” was redeployed in a story with a lede he trumpeted to us for years. The story, if memory serves, was about a campaign somewhere in which a husband and wife were running for office against each other. The lede:

Bedfellows make strange politics.

Learn to take apart words and play with them. Think of what they could be. And be your own Mixmaster. You might be surprised what kind of writing comes out of it.

And now, Green Day.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: