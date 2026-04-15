One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 15, 2026

TODAY IS A GOOD DAY to surface a quote from a short story I read a decade ago. It stuck with me enough to save, and as I come across it again, I understand more about why.

It was barely a month after my father died when I came across “Last Meal at Whole Foods,” a story by Said Sayrafiezadeh published in The New Yorker on July 28, 2015. It was about the end of a parental life — something I was in the midst of navigating. It starts like this:

I’m having dinner at the Whole Foods on Center Boulevard with my mother, who is dying. My poor mother, whom I’m trying not to sob over, is sitting across from me in the booth, transfixed by her cardboard plate, eating, with a strange and elegant enthusiasm, broccoli cake and something or other, as if any of this mattered.

But this is the part of the story that echoed most for me, so much that I photographed it from the actual magazine and saved it:

“The march toward finiteness has begun.” Six words. Words with so much freight attached to them.

I thought of my mother, who would live for 3½ more years before dementia claimed her, too. I thought of the measurement of theoretical space in that paragraph — the “how many more” construction. The things that were coming to an end slowly, inexorably, beyond any human control. The everyday events that would cease to happen. The ruthlessness of continuity.

And the opportunity all of that presented.

We are all finite, of course, though our stories — if we’re extremely fortunate — may outlive us. The march toward finiteness is always in the state of having already begun, if you really think about it.

Writing this from the vantage point of a decade later, I realize that this quote and the sentiment behind it likely informed how I handled my mother’s slow demise differently from my father’s before her. I did not treat her as some “other,” some pre-departed shell. I didn’t mourn in her presence. Instead, I recognized the finiteness and tried to exploit its power.

“Live every day as if it were your last,” goes the old chestnut. That advice can be counterproductive in some circumstances. But in this case, for me, it proved useful. I took my mother for ice cream at North Park in the summer. I took her on a walk outside her Sunrise assisted-living building — despite her insistence that she wasn’t “allowed out.” With her now sitting in her recliner looking at a blank wall, I filled it with canvas prints of her life and her descendants, so her days could be filled with color and loved ones as her cognitive capacities declined.

The march toward finiteness. Photo ©2018, Ted Anthony.

My mother died early on Dec. 1, 2018, two days after a final sip of Barefoot Cabernet, a final mouthful of orange sherbet and a final dose of morphine. When she was gone, I had a vague feeling that I had handled her final months better than I had my father’s — that I had not pulled her into my pre-mourning as I had with him. That was, I concluded, progress.

I can’t attribute all of that to a single paragraph, of course. But the ethos it contained — understanding, managing and navigating endings before or as they happen — has become something I think I’ve gotten better at over the years.

This musing has been more personal and ruminative than I intended when I started writing, perhaps because tomorrow is my 58th birthday and I feel a bit as if I’m embarking on my own march toward finiteness. But I guess that makes it all the more salient — that a single paragraph in a single short story got me thinking about all this.

So maybe pause a moment: What do you think of when you ponder “the march toward finiteness”? For me, it was an entire universe to contemplate. A universe of endings, but also of possibilities. That’s what good writing can do.

And now, Europe.

To Ponder

We usually tell stories about endings when they happen, not while they’re happening. How might storytelling about an in-progress ending unfold?

Do you clip excerpts of things — what used to be called a “commonplace book” (and still is in some quarters)? What do your tastes gravitate toward and what do you think that’s telling you?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: