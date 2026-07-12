Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 11, 2026

TO MOST OF US in America, the Chick-Fil-A logo is quite familiar. It evokes poultry in its “word art” in an abstract but totally recognizable way.

How? By taking the “C” and stylizing it into a head of what is obviously poultry, complete with sharp beak to drive the point home, so to speak.

Clever. But I’d like to transport you for a moment to a different chicken outfit I encountered in 2018 on a back street in Seoul, South Korea. I had to capture it because of the visual story it told on two levels, one more obvious than the other.

Street chicken in Seoul. Photo ©2018, Ted Anthony.

First, the design. It looks like a bird, right? A stylized bird, but definitely a bird. That in itself might be enough to draw in customers, at least as far as a logo goes.

But let’s dig a little deeper. If you read Chinese, as many Koreans (and visiting Chinese diners) do, you’ll also realize immediately that the logo is also a blend of the traditional and modern simplified characters for “bird” — 鳥 and 鸟, to wit:

That in turn comes from an ancient pictograph of a bird that gave birth to the Chinese character itself.

So to summarize:

Ancient pictograph. Traditional Chinese character. Simplified Chinese character. Modern pictograph used as a restaurant logo.

This is one hell of a story projected across the centuries. Something that began as a drawing of a bird evolved into written language, evolved again thanks to the Chinese government’s efforts to simplify characters in the 1950s, and then was redeployed by a restaurant in Korea as visual language to tell passers-by: “Hey! Delicious chicken can be had here!”

To me, that’s pure poetry — not to mention pure poultry.

And now, the Trashmen.

To Ponder

Can you think of any other examples like this, where a commercial logo is so multilayered?

What do you think of the fact that this appeals on two levels — those who understand visual language and those who understand a particular language itself?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: