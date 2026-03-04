One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 4, 2026

I LOVED THE Chronicles of Narnia as a kid — particularly the Wood Between the Worlds, a land of tiny pools where travelers across the various universes arrived from one and moved on to the other by plunging in. C.S. Lewis created a magical land that somehow still felt deeply tied to our own world and its mid-20th-century workaday knobbiness.

I love, too, that in the missive below, Lewis wrote back to a schoolgirl in the United States who had asked for writing advice. He was kind and insightful and not at all condescending.

What I don’t like — not one bit — is one of the slivers of advice he offered her:

“Write about what really interests you, whether it is real things or imaginary things, and nothing else.”

The boldface is mine.

I mean, I get it. Write what interests you is advice that makes a lot of sense in certain contexts. We may be more thorough, more critical-minded, more poetic, more dogged about the things that capture our fancy. On the surface, that’s solid guidance. But it misses a key trait about the world and about the humans who populate it.

If we write only what already interests us, we risk creating a very modern term: an echo chamber. As the early-21st-century dime-store philosopher Donald Rumsfeld said, there are known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns. “Write about what really interests you” cuts out half of that equation. You miss the unknown unknowns entirely, which stunts intellectual curiosity because you’ll never learn what you don’t know. And Lewis’ adage cuts off a chunk of the “known unknowns,” too — the notion that if you aren’t already interested in something you know about, it’s not worth finding out, or at least writing about.

C.S. Lewis. Photo from public domain.

Writing — much writing, at least — is not for us but for other people. We seek in writing to express self, to be understood, to make ourselves closer to our passions. All that is true. But we also write to connect with people, to understand the world and to help others do so as well. If we write what we understand and nothing else, how does understanding increase — for us and for those who might one day read our words?

So find something that you’re not interested in. Explore it. Unpack it. Write about it. There’s just not enough time to be bored. I speak as the aging version of the young boy who loved reading the backs of cereal boxes and toothpaste tubes and plastic cottage-cheese tubs to the point where I knew the words “xanthan gum” and “polysorbate 80” before I had ever heard of Shakespeare.

Everything in this world — and I mean everything — is interesting. Except possibly Mr. Bean. But that’s another story for another day.

And now, the Big Bopper.

To Ponder

Consider assigning yourself a story — or pitching one — about something you neither know about nor care about. Dig in and see what happens.

What subjects did you avoid in school? Would you consider revisiting them to see how you feel now?

Ask someone in your family who you have almost nothing in common with what their favorite subject is, then read a book about it. See where it takes you.