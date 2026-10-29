One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 28, 2026

TODAY I WANT to share with you a brief encounter I had a few years back that involved commercial storytelling gone wrong — just slightly wrong, but wrong nonetheless.

One sunny May morning, I had business in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. Before my meeting, I walked into a New York City juice bar called Liquiteria. It was brightly lit, clean, with walls painted bright orange, full of fruit that was going to be used to make the juice I was about to order.

I looked at the menu and said to the juice presser, “I’d like a ‘Build Your Own Juice,’ please? Lemon, orange and pineapple.”

Responded the juice presser: “Sorry, we don’t have oranges.”

This struck me as odd. Odd because, what juice bar doesn’t have oranges? More odd, though, because this is what the place looked like when I was standing there:

Fruit? Maybe. Photo ©2018, Ted Anthony.

If you look in the upper right, you will see the oranges. Here’s a detail shot.

Citrus. Maybe. Photo ©2018, Ted Anthony.

I pointed back to the abundantly stocked shelf of citrus and, confused, said to the presser: “But I see them right there.” I pointed behind him.

He rolled his eyes wearily and didn’t look back. “Those are fake,” he said. “We don’t really have oranges.”

Note that he did not say that “we’re out of oranges.” He said that “we don’t really have oranges” — as a practice, not as a temporary supply-chain problem.

I find this a truly interesting example of when storytelling falters. I went into a place where oranges were most likely to exist, and my eyes were rewarded by the oranges right in front of me. But in this place of many fruits, the oranges were there for the visuals, not for the juicing.

This is, of course, a microscopic nonissue that would have been forgotten years ago had I not noticed it and written about it in my journal. But for those who think about storytelling, it’s kind of salient. The transaction between the fake and the real — between “display oranges” made of plastic and juicy ones that actually grew on a tree somewhere — can be a delicate one in marketing and advertising. Here, it fell on its face.

Verdict: storytelling fail. Postscript: All of Liquiteria’s locations are closed now. I’d like to think it’s because you can’t make juice out of plastic fruit.

And now, Squeeze, as it were.

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