One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 26, 2026

ONE AFTERNOON in late 1990, I returned to the newsroom of The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, after covering the (trigger warning) funeral of a baby boy who had been found dead in a paper bag at the side of a rural road. I was shaken and shattered when I sat down at the keyboard.

After I wrote my story — only my latest on death and grief, since I was a police and crime reporter in those days — a colleague said to me: “When they bury me, I want you standing there with a pen and notebook.”

On one level, it was flattering. But the comment made a deep impression on me beyond that. I was 23 and covering the funeral of a baby. I was only beginning to understand the awesome (in the original sense of the word) level of responsibility that such coverage entailed. All these years later, I’m still not sure that I entirely do.

There were too many of these situations in the early part of my career. There was the father in York who killed his children with a hammer. The father in Beech Creek who laid his three children on a bed in his trailer and killed them with a shotgun on Father’s Day. The 14-year-old Korean adoptee in Landisville who murdered his adoptive sister and their parents. And most wrenching of all, the 16-year-old girl in Lancaster whose classmates lured her mother out of the house and then slipped in and stabbed her to death. And countless others on smaller levels — shooting deaths on the street, fatal fires, car accidents, drownings, you name it.

And months after so many of those things happened, many wound up in court, and I followed them there to write about how the story turned out.

It all taught me something indelible: When you are telling stories about other people’s grief and the worst days of their lives — which are often the very days when your path and theirs cross — you have to develop and even codify some core principles and approaches.

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Here are some of the rules I have chosen to follow in such circumstances — both the extreme ones and the smaller things, too. You’ll note that each points back to one thing: It is someone else’s life-changing story, and you absolutely must treat it with respect.

Listen, listen, listen. Your job — as journalist and human — is to hear and channel a story. Guide gently if you need to, but in general hew to the golden rule of backing off and absorbing, and the goldener rule: It’s not about you. Speak softly and make yourself smaller. A robust personality does not fit well into this delicate equation. You are at the journalistic equivalent of a viewing at a funeral home. Act accordingly. And if you can, dress neutrally and take steps to be as much of a background player as you can. One example: I was covering the trial of the adoptee, and every journalist in attendance swarmed his surviving brother and sister every time they left the courtroom. They simply fled. I waited until they took a break during the trial, went over to someone accompanying them and gave her my business card. “Tell them that if they want to talk to anyone, I’m here,” I said. The next day, they approached me. I believe my method helped. Demonstrate that you want to hear their story, not just scrape up facts and quotes. Coming across as transactional can and probably will alienate, thus both impeding your news gathering and disrespecting the interview subject and their pain. Never ask, “How do you feel?” That trope, pulled from local television long ago, is brusque and shallow. If you feel your interviewing needs to go in that direction, find gentle and subtle ways to elicit it. “How do you feel?” is not a good interview question in these contexts. Don’t try to find common ground by telling your own “related” story. This common technique in journalism to draw out others’ stories — which certainly has merit in some places — does not typically work here and can be quite disrespectful. All grief is unique, and this is the time to talk about their experiences, not yours. I once had a grieving aunt tell me, “You didn’t make this interview about what you needed.” It remains one of the highest pieces of praise I’ve ever received. When you’re telling the story, write as if you’re speaking softly and making yourself smaller. Like during the interview, this precept applies to the creation of the story as well. Consider strongly striking a muted, observer tone. Avoid sensationalism and overheatedness. Write like you’re talking gently, not like you’re shouting. Use your inside voice. Your great writing isn’t the point here; drawing out the story most effectively and respectfully is. Listen, listen, listen. Yes, I know this was the first one as well. But it’s still the most important one of all and worth repeating.

The muted, observer tone actually suits storytelling about all kinds of loss, including on a large and even national scale. My former colleague Mark Fritz won the Pulitzer Prize for this 1994 story about a Rwandan village torn apart by violence between two ethnic groups. Notice how muted and observational the lede is.

In this story, the observations are what carry the day. The emotion is already deeply embedded in the facts, so purple prose — never really recommended — is particularly unnecessary and obtrusive in a situation like this.

You may notice that I’ve used the words “gentle” and “gently” multiple times here. Let that be another guiding principle. I found it through trial and error — too much error, frankly.

To this day, interviewing people about grief and loss remains one of the most difficult things I have ever done as a journalist. To me, it’s even harder than stories that have put me at risk. Those were MY decision to undertake; most of these folks, in contrast, did not choose to be part of the news and to have their loss and emotions yanked into the public sphere and paraded around their communities and the world.

But with surprising frequency, people whose pain I have written about have reached out to express gratitude that their story was told. Those moments — journalism as not only something informative but something palliative, too — have been some of the high points of my career.

And now, Simple Minds.

To Ponder

What stories have you told about loss — not yours, but others’? How did you approach it? Were you satisfied, looking back, at what you did?

What might we learn from our own grief and loss that helps encourage ethical and sensitive storytelling about others?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: