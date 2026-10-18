One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 17, 2026

I’M COMMENCING TO EAT a small, faceless creature that engulfs the lips and the tongue like a lump of snot, and then works its salty, clammy, oozy way across your tongue to the back of your throat, where it disappears down your gullet.

That’s one way of describing the consumption of oysters, a sea creature that I love to consume, period. But it certainly doesn’t make it sound remotely appetizing when you describe it like that.

And yet that description is completely accurate. No one could dispute any of those words. That’s a tool that’s very valuable to us. If you want to point out the weirdness of an ordinary thing and the values that go into it, this kind of approach can be useful. Consider this meditation on PEZ, which got me thinking about this stuff recently:

We are a society that eats small pieces of candy from the open necks of plastic caricatures of figures both fictional and real. That’s pretty damn weird — and completely normal at the same time.

It’s fun to do exercises where you take things that are ever-present in our lives but damn weird when you pull back the lens. Here’s how I described flying to my great-grandfather (whom I never knew and who died in 1911) in a recent essay I wrote about the melancholy activity of in-flight entertainment:

So hundreds of us, from all corners of the world, line up and solemnly board an immense metal tube in a far-off land where they speak a different language. We sit down and, as the metal tube ascends, after we are given elixirs and parsimonious morsels of food to calm us, the lights dim. We gaze, engrossed, into the chair just ahead of us. There, countless fanciful stories made real by the magic of illusion and by many millions of dollars placate us and keep us distracted while the tube streaks across the sky 37,000 feet above the Earth. For us, the stories are endless until we reach our destination and return to the ground.

This is an example of a word I just learned today — hyperspecificity. It makes flying sound weird and wondrous — which of course it is, but it has become so rote to us today that sometimes we fail to notice. Yet seeing the wondrous in the rote is one of a storyteller’s main tools.

Consider these two descriptions of an SUV rumbling along a street after dusk.

The SUV rumbled along the street after dusk. It was speeding and it smelled like gasoline and tires. The thing came hurtling toward me, an infuriating mechanical dragon with glowing eyes and a growl that came from deep within. The air was heavy with the sweet-corrosive odor of fuel. Underneath it, my nose detected burning rubber. It reminded me of what the road into hell might smell like. I fell to my knees. The dragon paused and then growled again. Would it leap?

Two VERY different descriptions of the same thing. One, though, could be uttered by someone who had never seen an SUV before; the other is like, “Here I am in this boring world.” Reality is somewhere in between. But the proximity where the storyteller stands in terms of the object being described always matters, and can make the difference between a flat story and one that pops.

You will often see this in menus, which are designed to get you to appreciate details even if said details aren’t all that exceptional, like:

“Succulent, hand-smoked strips of brined pork belly laid lovingly atop a bed of leafy greens and shaved, vine-ripened heirloom tomatoes, with a house-made aioli and crusty organic caraway bread to gently draw it all together.”

In other words, a BLT on rye.

Obviously, this technique can be used for good and for ill. For the most part, though, I think it’s a good thing. I used to overdescribe to my sons when they were young in this manner, and now their powers of description are both more formidable than mine. I loved showing them that the everyday could be epic, if looked at through trained eyes.

For me, it goes back to a curious movie from 1990 called Joe vs. the Volcano, the protagonists, a young Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, are sailing on a boat when she tells him a line I’ve never forgotten:

"My father says that almost the whole world is asleep. Everybody you know. Everybody you see. Everybody you talk to. He says that only a few people are awake and they live in a state of constant total amazement."

Every since I hard her say that, in my last year of college, I have tried to be as awake as I possibly can. I’m still trying.

And now, Aaron Neville.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: