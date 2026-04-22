One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 22, 2026

I FOUND A MENTOR several months ago. Two of them, actually. I am 58 years old. And if this sounds ridiculous to you, I encourage you to read on.

To say journalism is undergoing changes is an obvious and perhaps absurd understatement. I don’t have any idea how I would navigate this landscape if I were starting in the industry today.

The good news, though: I’ve long felt that my generation — Generation X, if you will — is uniquely positioned to be effective mentors. This is not because we’re better at anything in particular; it’s just a question of timing. Many of us started in the waning years of “traditional” mid- to late 20th-century journalism and newspapering but pivoted within the first few years of our careers to the emerging needs of digital audiences as the internet grew. I believe this timing makes us particularly useful interpreters — people who can blend the best of what we learned early (standards, shoe-leather reporting, accountability instincts) with the ability to help younger colleagues infuse that into a vastly changed landscape of new story forms and new frontiers. We have a foot in both worlds.

To me, that presents opportunity but also extra responsibility. Younger journalists can feel lost in large organizations, and trying to map out a possible trajectory for a career in such a churn-defined industry can feel deeply intimidating. I’ve had more than one journalist in their 20s or 30s cite that feeling of loss as a reason they departed for other professions.

So this is my plea: Leading by example is great. Leading by productive involvement in the careers of others is even better. We all need help and guidance and an empathetic but steady ear. So if you’re a professional storyteller in your 50s or even 60s, consider extending yourself as a mentor. You know more from your experience than you might think you do. Time to offer that up.

The result will likely be happier humans, more effective journalism and better stories.

My two current mentors, Michael Tackett and Gary Fields.

Oh, and to my mentors, Mike Tackett and Gary Fields, thank you. What you’re doing means more than you know.

And now, the Who.

To Ponder

Do you feel more comfortable as a mentor or by being mentored? Why?

How does mentorship figure into your creative process as a storyteller?

What specific characteristics do you think Generation X has to offer when it comes to mentoring ?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: