One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 16, 2026

IN LATE MARCH, I gave a talk for TEDx Pittsburgh about storytelling and noticing what stories are swirling around us in a society built on big tales. The edit of it was posted publicly today.

(An important note: I did not make a SINGLE “Ted doing a TED talk” joke, something I consider a supreme act of self-restraint.)

I offer it up as today’s Storylines. Frequent readers will no doubt note echoes of some themes I’ve addressed here in the past, particularly the uniqueness of the United States as a country built on stories rather than generations of common culture.

I’d value your feedback.

And now, 10,000 Maniacs.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: