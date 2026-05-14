One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 14, 2026

DURING THE SECOND year of the pandemic, my then-wife, a New York City native, had an idea: Let’s rent a small apartment there in addition to our home in Pittsburgh. Since we each had reasons to be in New York often, it seemed apt.

She secured us a tiny pied-à-terre in SoHo, one of the coolest neighborhoods in Manhattan. How was this accomplished? Because, it turned out, the third-floor apartment overlooked the final block of the city before the mouth of the Holland Tunnel — one of New York City’s busiest and most raucous exits, with New Jersey sitting on the other end.

After a few nights of truculent honking and all manner of music blasting from cars until 3 a.m., I began to realize why the term “bridge and tunnel” was not always a compliment in New York.

What to do? At the beginning of Summer 2022, inspiration struck as a very loud rendition of Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing” reverberated through our front-window air conditioner shortly before dawn.

Waiting for the Holland Tunnel on Watts Street, with music blasting. Photo ©2022, Ted Anthony.

I realized it was time to look for help from the two S’s — Shazam and Spotify. It was time to broaden my musical horizons in a way that could circumvent the social-media algorithms that keep trying to tell me what I’ll like by gauging my playing history and my friends’ tastes. To quote the late Mr. Rumsfeld, I wanted some unknown unknowns.

So for three months, every time I left that apartment and encountered a wall of gridlock, I pulled out my phone and Shazam-ed the music that was blasting out at me.

Sometimes I caught a song in passing. Sometimes I sat on the stoop and waited for opportunities. Sometimes I pressed the phone up against the bedroom window to grab a few notes from a car that was inching by below. A couple times, thanks to the gridlock, I even wandered amongst the cars trying to capture music like some modern-day folklorist scouring back roads for golden nuggets.

The first song I captured was Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” The rest of the songs I captured as the summer dawned, peaked and ebbed were nothing like Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

But it’s exactly the kind of anthropological cross-section that fascinates me — miscellany and fragments that can tell a story. That unwitting and unremitting queue of impatient people with their windows down guided me to many songs I didn’t know, many songs I didn’t know I would absolutely love — and, of course, some songs I didn’t know I would absolutely hate.

So here, without further ado, are the songs of my “Holland Tunnel Approach Summer 2022” playlist — in the precise order they were captured in the wild. Enjoy. Or don’t. But remember: You have a choice about whether to listen to them. Most of the time, in the tiny apartment on Watts Street, we did not.

And now, the Doobie Brothers.

To Ponder

What sort of “found stories” have you encountered? How did you notice them?

Do you have techniques to make sure you “see” stories in your daily life? I’m constantly trying to hone that skill and would love feedback in that realm.

How do you use or consider music in your storytelling?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: