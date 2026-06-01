One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

June 1, 2026

THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated last month. (I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)

If you’re inclined to subscribe, this is a perfect time.

Be Nice Ted Anthony · May 4 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

Moonshadow Ted Anthony · May 31 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

And now (perhaps unexpectedly), Brian Setzer, not Eddie Cochran or The Who

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: