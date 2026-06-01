Summertime Blues
Hot days ahead. Here’s a handy checklist of what Storylines did in May.
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
June 1, 2026
THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated last month. (I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)
If you’re inclined to subscribe, this is a perfect time.
And now (perhaps unexpectedly), Brian Setzer, not Eddie Cochran or The Who
If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: