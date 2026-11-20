One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 19, 2026

THE BEST SPOT NEWS stories put you there by presenting the reader a seamless meld of breaking news and context — of the nitty gritty information at hand and the higher ideas and color that make it feel real to someone who’s not there. Which, of course, is most of us.

When a vivid spot news story comes through, it’s easy to tell because these forces sit in calibrated alignment. It’s a piece of the “ladder of abstraction,” in which a writer effectively controls and combines information so that it is deployed in a way that will maintain the reader’s interest and engagement.

Which is exactly what my colleagues Mike Corder and Molly Quell and their editors did perfectly today in their story about the International Court of Justice ruling that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya people.

Check out these paragraphs:

Why does this work? A few reasons.

It gives context and connections to larger events in the first paragraph.

It describes, without jargon, what it felt like to be there — an “electric” atmosphere rather than just “emotional” or “happy,” and the spectacle of people who had traveled far and the expression of their feelings.

After a strong quote from an activist, it describes — ever so briefly — the “ornate, wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice.” The description and use of the epic name brings the scene into even sharper focus.

Taken together, what this section of the story does is manage that ladder of abstraction. It offers good, hard information — but not to excess. It offers color — but only color that serves the story, nothing extraneous. Most of all, it conveys a sense of feeling and emotion without stopping and saying so outright.

It’s proof that vivid storytelling need not be presented as self-aware Vivid Storytelling but instead can be managed precisely and adeptly to give information, context, feeling and a sense of visuals in just a few words.

And now, The Postal Service.

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