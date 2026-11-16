One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 16, 2026

My talented and fun colleague Holly Meyer helps deliver fascinating stories about religion and spirituality every day. She’s one of the best I’ve ever met at making a story about one thing evolve delightfully into a story about many things.

Holly graciously takes the reins of Storylines today to talk about that a bit, and how a story that at first seems completely specific can end up being about all of us — who we are a nation.

If, that is, you “embrace the &.”

Holly Meyer reports on a motorcycle burnout contest during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the early 2010s. The rally takes place annually in South Dakota. Photo courtesy Holly Meyer.

THIS IS GOING to be a story about how I find stories. But first, I need to confess something.

And for you to fully appreciate my confession, you need some key context. I am a veteran religion journalist with a career spent in independent, secular media. And most importantly, I really – like really, REALLY – love what I do.

But I never wanted to be a religion journalist. Or at least the wide-eyed version of me mapping out her future journalism career didn’t want to be a religion journalist. It wasn’t even on my radar.

Holly Meyer interviews Wisconsin politician Scott Walker in the mid-2010s while working for the Post-Crescent. Photo courtesy Holly Meyer.

Now, I’m a bona fide religion news nerd. Why am I sharing this? Because accidentally falling into this specialty – and then falling in love with it – has helped shape my approach to storytelling and how I think about niche news coverage.

And I’ve learned a few lessons along the way.

Get started. It began with a new editor surprising me with a new job assignment to report on religion. I would be learning by doing. There are easier approaches, but this one came with an outsider’s advantage. I was a journalist with fresh eyes scrutinizing everything for storytelling potential. Frequency illusion or not, intentionally looking for something can make it easier to find.

Add to it. I once had an editor tell me: “I don’t like religion, but I like your religion stories.” Humble brag aside, there’s an important subtext here: remember who you’re writing for. It’s not uncommon for people to have complicated relationships with religion. Some tune it out, others avoid it. Some care about their own faith, but have little interest in other religions. Or it’s not part of their lives at all. We can meet those readers where they’re at – or at least make our stories more approachable – by embracing the &. And by &, I mean find stories where religion intersects with other topics. Religion and politics, religion and sports, religion and business ... and pop culture, and music, and science, and, and, and. A sports fan may not read a religion story, but they might read a sports story that’s also about religion.

Holly Meyer works from a restaurant in South Dakota while covering a wildland fire in the early 2010s. Photo courtesy Holly Meyer.

Open the side door. The most head-on angle of a news story may not have anything to do with religion. But news is often multilayered and interconnected. A key stakeholder may have religious motivations, an issue could have a hidden or outsized impact on a particular religious group or a practice that seems secular today may actually have sacred roots. Whether you zoom out or zoom in, push beyond the obvious and look for other ways into a story.

Find common ground. Religion doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Issues and trends affecting the broader culture can also show up inside religious groups. And if one religious group is dealing with a particular challenge, there’s a chance other religious groups are as well. Find stories by connecting those dots.

Holly Meyer speaks about religion journalism on the “This Is Nashville” show at the WPLN station in 2024. Photo courtesy Holly Meyer.

Flip it. Religion journalism means telling stories about what people believe and why they believe it. But the reverse is true as well. Religion journalism also includes telling stories about people who don’t believe or those who reject religion or fall somewhere in between. When you look for stories, don’t forget to look for what – and who – are missing.

Go big. Religion journalism is part exploration of the big, existential questions that pop up as news events unfold. Why bad things happen to good people? Is war ever ethical? Will artificial intelligence save us or ends us? Look for stories where people are wrestling with complex issues about the human experience and the world around them.

And now, Guy Clark.

Holly Meyer is a veteran religion journalist based in America’s Bible Belt. She’s also a longtime board member for the Religion News Association. When she’s not working, she’s crafting, collecting hobbies and spending time with her husband and their dog Pepper in Nashville, Tennessee. Follow her obsessions at her Substack, On Craft and Crafting.

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: Share