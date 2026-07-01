Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 1, 2026

TODAY MARKS SIX MONTHS since I started doing something that seemed crazy at first — a daily Substack on issues relating to storytelling.

It has been a chore. Also: I’m loving doing it.

I initially decided to do this for a year and see if I could accomplish it. I wanted to accomplish a few things:

build a library of posts that I could use in writing workshops I give.

offer it as a form of community service for the talented storytellers around me.

build up my own daily muscles — both in storytelling and in better noticing the world around me.

All of those seem to be working. I hope the posts have been useful to you.

In the spirit of marking milestones, I want to spend our time together today going over some things I’ve learned while doing this so far and some things I still want to accomplish. I’d be interested in — no, grateful for — any thoughts you might have.

(Note: Since I have no particular topic to illustrate here, I’m including some interesting photos from the past few years that I’ve taken.)

Harmarville, PA. Photo ©2025, Ted Anthony.

WHAT I’VE LEARNED

Writing daily creates its own momentum. This surprised me. In baseball, they say that “hitting is contagious.” It turns out that writing is, too. I find not only my writing here to be easier but my writing elsewhere in my life.

Blending memoir and operational advice is a useful combination. Using my own experiences as a vehicle for discussing storytelling — particularly how-tos — has been a really fun experience. I’m fascinated by the genre of memoir and how to broaden it for maximum usefulness rather than making it self-indulgent, and having this space as a sandbox is helping me figure that out.

Some of my favorite posts are hastily cobbled together. I try to keep a running list of “canned” things to write about, and many of them germinate (though some are still waiting their turn). But some of those that have generated the most views and/or responses are subjects I chose on the fly, like the one last week about digital fireplaces in the middle of the summer in Norway.

This “storytelling journal” informs my other writing. Several of the posts here have offered me a foundation to build upon for longer essays in my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant, and for stories in my day job — for me and for others. Turns out that cogitating about storytelling helps me out in other facets of life. Who knew?

It’s about far more than writing. I’ve always known this, but as a writer at heart, I gravitate toward that format. But many of my posts have been about instances of visual storytelling — on social media in particular — that are interesting on their own but also have some relevance to writing more effectively as well.

Wayne, NJ. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

WHAT I STILL WANT TO ACCOMPLISH

Finish the year. Hopefully with the stick-to-it-iveness (one of my father’s favorite words) that will allow me to keep doing it daily — with occasional posts from smart guests.

Make more connections. Some of my favorite explorations have been about the filaments that connect different kinds of stories and storytelling. Since finding connections is an important (and, I think, sometimes underused) part of journalism and writing overall, I’m hoping to double down on this.

Experiment with story form. This is a key part of my day job, and it’s important here, too. How to put together information in ways that are compelling, unexpected and above all useful to the audience is a constant challenge. I’d welcome suggestions.

Engage more. I’ve been loving some of the comments (private and public) lately, particularly from members of Genealogy Substack, where there’s lots of intriguing overlap. I’m really interested in hearing more of your experiences about storytelling and how you think about it from your particular vantage point. Plus, if you’re interested in doing a guest post, I invite you to reach out privately to discuss.

Broaden my musical selection. The quirk about this space that I’ve been having lots of fun with is choosing lyrics that function as topic-specific headlines and then posting the videos of those songs. But as with any human, I come from my own personal musical vantage point. I want to branch out. Also, my sister asked me recently whether I would consider picking a lyric first and then finding the topic rather than the reverse, which I usually do. I accept her challenge.

Washington, DC. Photo ©2025, Ted Anthony.

Anyway, for those of you following this experiment, I’m grateful for your time and your eyeballs (a generation ago, that would have sounded quite serial-killerish). I hope that you are getting as much out of this as I am. And I hope you’ll keep chiming in for the next six months.

And now, Stealers Wheel.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: