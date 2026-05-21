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Charlotte Li's avatar
Charlotte Li
6h

This is such a brilliant bit of trivia :D I loved this piece!!😂😂It’s actually sent me down a rabbit hole about a classic Chinese comedy gag: 掉凳儿diào dèngr — literally falling off a stool in shock. I guess it came out of the northern errenzhuan (二人转）tradition before being popularised on the Spring Festival Gala stage by Zhao Benshan. Though I’ve no idea who invented the bit originally🤔

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