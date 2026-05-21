One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 20, 2026

SEVERAL WEEKS AGO, we explored one of the great movie and TV storytelling tropes — the ubiquitous baguette (I believe, too, that Ubiquitous Baguette may have opened for Soundgarden in ‘93).

There are many others — so many that there’s an entire website called TV Tropes.

On “Saturday Night Live” two weeks ago, a sketch starring guest host Matt Damon leaned into another one of these ever-present tropes — the spit take. And boy, did it lean in.

As a storytelling exercise, this is really interesting. It takes something that was originally comedy and became cliché, and turns it into a different kind of comedy by repeating it, well, repeatedly.

Give it a watch.

Aside from being a gradual acceleration of entertainment, this is also an object lesson in the use of repetition for storytelling effect. We certainly won’t all have people spitting at each other in our stories, but we can learn from how this is done in several ways:

In writing, coming back to a certain word or phrase over and over again in deliberate fashion can be very effective and powerful in building the story.

In photography, repeated callbacks to similar but different imagery across frames can create extra impact as they accrue.

In any kind of story, a repeating trope, done right, can help hold attention (as it did in the Matt Damon skit above and this equally hilarious one from the same episode).

Here’s more on repetition and how it can work in specific cases:

As for the spit take itself, its history goes back further than you might expectorate. Credit actor and comedian Danny Thomas for popularizing it (“pioneering it” seems a bit much to say for such an act) in the 1950s. He may have gotten it from old vaudeville routines in his youth.

An early Danny Thomas spit take.

And now, Slipknot.

To Ponder

What other tropes from popular culture can you think of?

How might they be harnessed into ideas — parody or otherwise?

What tropes or clichés do you consciously avoid in your storytelling?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: