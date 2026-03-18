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Charlotte Li's avatar
Charlotte Li
Mar 20

Are you doing any teaching on writing at the moment？ I’ve found your stuff really useful.

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4 replies by Ted Anthony and others
Xanthe Hall's avatar
Xanthe Hall
Mar 19

I haven't yet really experienced real writer's block as such, but painter's block, plenty. With writing, talking to someone about an idea, making a mind-map or writing notes helps me get started. With a painting, I often have no idea what I want and end up just throwing paint on a canvas in the hope something will emerge.

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2 replies by Ted Anthony and others
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