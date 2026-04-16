One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 16, 2026

AN OLD FRIEND likes to call me occasionally and immediately blurt out things like this: “Sing the theme music from ‘One Day at a Time.'“ Or, “What was the jingle from those Choco’Lite ads in the 1970s?”

Sometimes I comply. But I realize that these things — mostly peak Gen-X stuff like the “Honeycomb Hideout” or Florence Henderson singing about “Wessonality” — are likely forever lodged in the recesses of my brain as long as it’s sending signals.

It’s not just that they’re catchy. The best of these short-form slogans — ads in particular — are stories in miniature or story fragments designed not only to be shorter-term earworms but longer-term mindworms. That’s because with few exceptions, these days they’re about the experience rather than only the product. (See: “Mad Men.”)

Today I want to share a few examples of enduring campaigns with microstories that have burrowed into American culture.

NIKE

Three words. Now entrenched in global culture to the point where we use it in non-Nike contexts. It’s a story fragment that has jumped its own purpose and seeped into everyday life.

BOUNTY

Use of mellifluousness and consonant clusters helped this one along, but it says all it needs to say in four words — if you see the paper towel, you immediately superimpose your OWN spill (or imagined spill) upon the commercial and let it in. This is pure boomer and Gen X memory candy, but you still hear this slogan name-checked today — even from people who have absolutely no idea where it comes from. That’s effective storytelling.

BURGER KING

This one was so potent that it resurfaced two generations later in the age of customization, where it is more at home than ever. “It sold choice, control, and a customer-first mindset long before personalization was trendy,” Tim Brown of the Hook Agency wrote earlier this year. I still hear this in non-Burger King contexts all the time — and not in the sarcastic manner some people use it.

CAPITAL ONE

Basic. Evocative. Creates a curiosity gap with its question — slightly provocative, slightly intrusive, makes you stop — that encourages someone to think about their own story.

DISNEY

Is it the happiest? It doesn’t matter. Not really. Because this has taken root in the culture to the point where Disney aficionados use it without irony and Disney skeptics throw it out there dripping with scorn. Either way, it’s getting used.

AVIS

This is one of my favorites, because it’s storytelling deployed as a rejoinder. In the 1960s, Hertz was the No. 1 car-rental agency and Avis was always struggling to catch up. Then they started an ad campaign based on the notion that “We’re only No. 2, but we try harder.” They turned a competitive problem into a competitive advantage that endures to this day. (And yes, I can sing the Avis jingle from the 1970s if my friend calls.)

The lesson is straightforward: Storytelling is everywhere — not just where you might expect it to be. “If you’re only looking for good writing where you expect to find good writing, you’re going to miss a lot of good writing,” my late friend Marcus Eliason, one of the best editors I’ve ever worked with, liked to say.

Marcus Eliason, around 2008.

Oh. And today I use the “One Day at a Time” theme as my wake-up along on my iPhone. Don’t judge. Unless you feel like it.

And now — and I’m really sorry — Starship.

To Ponder

What is lodged in your brain from the childhood media you consumed? Why do you think it stayed there?

What’s the shortest form of story you can imagine? (Hint: Google “microfiction.”)

How do you think the relationship between advertising and storytelling has evolved over the decades.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: