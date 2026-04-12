One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 12, 2026

WHEN DO SLIVERS of the mundane, everyday world cross over into storytelling or, for that matter, into art? We all have different thresholds, which is what makes life interesting. But I submit that far more examples from the smallest levels of our daily life do in fact constitute art — or at least the potential for artful stories.

Consider “The Art of DoorDash Verification Photos” making the rounds lately — and posted by artifaxing on Instagram recently. It collates, well, exactly what it says it collates — generally unartful photos by Dashers that somehow, juxtaposed, because something more compelling than what each represents on its own.

These are taken at front doors — the threshold between public and private in most societies — and there is some wisdom to be gleaned here. Not necessarily in an individual photo, but in the collection and review of several of them at once — capturing the pandemic- and post-pandemic obsession of food delivery that is everywhere in the nation today.

Commentary/fair use asserted.

I am inspired by my colleague and friend Ng Han Guan, who tries to make photographs as though he’s a traveler from the future documenting the moment. So I think: If I looked at, say, 100 of these food-dropoff photos in 2060, what window would it give me into this era?

Of course, the answer to much of that lies in what we do next. But whatever that is, the notion of this particular method of food distribution — so individually focused, so insular in some ways, such a product of our age — has a lot to say. (The follow-up question, of course, is: What could I say about it now?)

Commentary/fair use asserted.

These photos are really the slightly younger cousin of another weird subgenre — that of the Amazon delivery verification photo. Somehow, though, food left behind feels more intimate than a random carton with the Amazon logo on it.

The ethos, though, is similar — the intersection of the place from where our products come and the place where they are going. That in itself is a global story of business and consumption and travel and employment and culture being told moment by moment, I’d submit.

Commentary/fair use asserted.

One of the best things about today’s social platforms is how they can be so interestingly longitudinal — how imagery and subjects of the same ilk can tell stories if they are aggregated and curated. It’s fun to find that and to realize that storytelling can surface absolutely anywhere.

And now, Paul McCartney and Wings.

To Ponder

What slivers of daily life typically catch your eye? What do you do to remember them?

When and how are you most likely to notice small and everyday things? How might you choose to harness that for storytelling purposes? (Requisite link here to the great Rob Walker and The Art of Noticing.)

Have you ever written an entire story about a single object, or a single photograph? Could that be a useful storytelling exercise?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: