Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 2, 2026

ONE OF MY FAVORITE genres is something called “microhistory.”

I have an entire bookcase of volumes that deal with it. I have the history of either America or the world through everything from the beach to flattery to dirt, from the pencil to white bread to cod. Looking at life through these microprisms is one of my bread-and-butter approaches to storytelling. I even wrote an entire book once about the history of the country through the perspective of a single song.

I was delighted, then, at what I found on Instagram this weekend from professional explainer Phil Edwards — a deep-dive video into the history of why the iconic (yes, iconic) Pizza Hut cups of the 1970s and 1980s and beyond were the way they were (dark red, pebbled plastic, etc.). This is history as micro as it can get, yet instantly appealing to at least three generations of Americans that I can think of.

Pizza Hut ad, circa late 1970s or early 1980s. Note the cups.

Edwards is endlessly interesting, from his tagline (“I research and report on rabbit holes”) on down. He addresses questions like: Why are they stackable? How do they relate to institutional dining trays? Why did they become the gold standard for the Hut? THIS is the way you do an explainer.

So my message today is simple. I want you to watch this genius piece of short-form video storytelling and think about a few things:

What is the reporting involved?

How is he thinking of audiences — and what audiences is he thinking of?

What tone does he strike?

How does he convey why on Earth the history of a plastic cup might be relevant to us — and how does he demonstrate that relevance?

How many different genres of storytelling does he venture into here? (i.e., business reporting, cultural history, food)

Where I hope you will get to after watching this short documentary — and that’s what it is — is also straightforward: Explaining the world in all its richness and diversity is one of the foundational principles of nonfiction storytelling. So if you have to explain, why not do it as vividly and as memorably as possible? This tale of the Pizza Hut cup is a useful blueprint in thinking that way.

And now, Post Malone and Blake Shelton.

To Ponder

Please see above for today’s pondering fodder.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: