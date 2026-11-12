One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 12, 2026

THE JOY OF BEING obsessed with daily life and its interactions means that I’m fortunate to collide with tiny stories all the time; I just need to get better at identifying them when they appear.

Fortunately, I’m rarely disappointed. It turns out that pretty much everything is interesting.

Consider this interlude I had a few years back in the Hong Kong airport, where I was trying to order some hot chocolate but ran into the Fenway Green Monster of marketing walls. Much as I tried, I could not get past the young sentinel.

Me to McCafé clerk in airport food court: “I’d like two small hot chocolates, please.”

Clerk: “We don’t have Small. Only Medium and Large.”

Me: “But it’s your smallest one, right?”

“We don’t have small.” Photo ©2015, Ted Anthony.

Clerk, emphatically: “Yes, but it’s not a Small. It’s a Medium.”

Me: “How do you know?”

Clerk: “Because its larger than a Small.”

Me: “How do you know that if there is no small?”

Clerk: “So you’ll have two Mediums?”

Me: “I’ll have two of the smallest hot chocolates you carry.”

Clerk: “That would be Medium.”

I acknowledged defeat and moved on, mildly annoyed but with another tiny story under my belt.

And now, Mac Miller.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: