One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 17, 2026

TODAY I COME TO YOU with a question that is stumping me. Please throw out anything that comes to mind.

We’ll get there slowly — but, I hope, mildly entertainingly.

I was at dinner this evening at a restaurant called Eat’nPark, a Pittsburgh institution (yes, I checked the spacing and apostrophizing in the name), when I saw that a small area by the salad bar was being flagged as wet. Perhaps it had just been mopped. The sign — a tiny 3D edifice, really — was one I’d seen before but never really thought about: an upright, hard-plastic banana peel that said WET FLOOR in three languages.

An instrument of mass a peel. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

As I contemplated it while awaiting my breaded cod and garden rice, it occurred to me that this trope was not only visual shorthand but to my mind an unusual brand thereof: It used a visual cue to draw your attention to something that wasn’t actually there — but that presented a similar danger.

By this I mean: There were no banana peels afoot (see what I did there?) upon which an Eat’nPark patron (many of whom are elderly) might slip. There was, however, a slippery spot. And banana peels are longtime American shorthand for slipping and falling.

(Let it be said that despite some scientific evidence to the contrary involving something called a “polysaccharide-rich gel,” I do not find banana peels particularly slippery, nor have I ever seen anyone slip upon one except in the context of a silent movie or something riffing off silent-movie slapstick. They pose about as frequent a peril in my actual world as quicksand.)

Now, the banana peel as an object of comedic slippage has been with us for a while — at least since the first decade of the 1900s, about a generation after the banana was widely introduced to American mouths and stomachs. The peel trope flourished in the age of the aforementioned silent movies when it was deployed upon streets to sow all manner of visual chaos.

But even before that, in the era of prodigious street litter and garbage, it was considered a looming urban peril that concerned lofty luminaries like the pre-presidential Theodore Roosevelt, who weighed in about them in 1896 during his tenure as New York City police commissioner.

The New York Times, Feb. 9, 1896.

I love, in particular, the description of the banana peel’s “tendency to toss people into the air and bring them down with terrific force on the hard pavement.” Who says the press in the 19th century was stuffy?

These days, the majority of “slippery” signs depict the misfortunes of a stick figure whose feet are splayed out as it crashes to the ground in a universal symbol for danger and potential back injury that I have found is particularly prevalent in Asia. They do share with the banana a frequent presentation as bright yellow.

The persnickety mini-conundrum that won’t leave my mind, though: I cannot think of any other examples of this, which is effectively a fragment of visual storytelling, that operate in this manner — as something that is a stand-in for something else that could produce the same result (i.e. slippage, injury and potential litigation). In short: No banana here, but banana-like danger may be imminent.

Can you help me? Usually my ADHD mind floods with connections to other irrelevancies that my brain has scraped up across the decades. But I’m coming up blank here. Maybe the storytelling hive mind can offer some other analogues.

Incidentally, Eat’nPark is famous for its pies. But I saw no cautionary sign around the amply stocked pie case about how it might end up thrown at a face. Apparently some silent-movie tropes are more ubiquitous than others.

And now, Paul Simon.

To Ponder

Today’s “To Ponder” is simply a series of famous silent-era comedians slipping on banana peels. Ponder away.

EPILOGUE: If for some unknown reason you would like your own slippery-when-wet plastic banana edifice, they can be had on Amazon for the everyday low price of $69.98. At press time, no reviews had been posted.

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