Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 6, 2026

I KEEP A SMALL COLLECTION of quotes that, to my mind, help me push at the edges of the universe and think about things in different ways. It’s part of my commonplace book — which is part physical notebook and part digital journal.

This amalgam of things that other people have said or written is useful to me. Thinking about those edges helps me be a more thoughtful storyteller. It makes me more prone to challenging convention, to shifting vantage point and point of view, to turning ideas inside out and viewing them in new ways — all concepts I’ve explored here this year in both practical and philosophical ways.

Rarely, though, have I come across a quote more evocative than this one from Victor LaValle, an excellent author who wrote an essay/memoir for Electric Literature in 2017 framed around the work of the equally excellent horror and science-fiction writer Richard Matheson.

In the piece, called “My Favorite Richard Matheson Story Is the One I Lived Through,” LaValle had this to say:

“The problem with being a pioneer is that you often die out before your settlement thrives. You’re in the ground for years before the village becomes a town; decades before the town becomes a city.”

I found myself thinking about this again today, though I’m not sure precisely why. But I wanted to drop it in here for you because I think it has profound implications on the way we tell stories.

I’ve been a genealogist since I was 14, and I have spent probably a total of several years in the “company” of my ancestors, including some who settled their towns in the 1600s, 1700s and 1800s. I always thought, looking back on them, that they were totems — people, yes, but distant people whose histories were written in stone (literally, on their gravestones).

But this quote reframed that for me — or at least added a fresh framing to my mental toolkit. When I read that LaValle quote, somehow it made my ancestors come alive for me as actual human beings. Why? Because what LaValle raises is the notion of what we might call retroactive uncertainty — that history, dusty and immutable as it is today, was once a blank page yet to be written.

WHAT I MEAN, I think, is this: For my long-ago people who were settling places, the outcomes were by no means certain. They had no idea they would pave the way for the eventual arrival of me and other descendants, and the world in which we’d be making our way. They faced disease and disaster, obstacles and choppy waters and dark forests physical and metaphorical.

My great-great-great grandfather, James Shearman Anthony (1794-1845), of Rockport, Ohio, arrived with his neighbors from upstate New York into the woods west of Cleveland in 1832. Together they built a community — one that is today called Fairview Park and North Olmsted, and is dotted with houses, motels, malls, a bowling alley and at least two Taco Bells. He put it this way in his “Last Lines on Myself,” written shortly before he died:

Our days fly like the weaver’s shuttle — fast.

We scarcely glimpse the present — all is past.

James S. Anthony, “Last Lines on Myself,” 1845.

When he died in 1845, his village had not yet become a town; his town had not yet become part of the larger community just to the west that was in the process of becoming Cleveland. He was “in the ground for years” before that all took place. So his was an act of faith, ultimately — laying the groundwork for a community that now, save for a marble stone in a cemetery along Lorain Road just across from that Taco Bell, has forgotten him entirely.

By framing stories this way — in “deep time,” as it were — it can help us pull back the lens and understand what the tales we’re telling are really about. My ancestor lamented that we “scarcely glimpse the present — all is past.” He was partially right. We are also unrepentant presentists, pulling everything toward the here and now. And that’s what stories are typically about — in journalism, what they usually must be about.

James Shearman Anthony’s gravestone, Coe Ridge Cemetery, North Olmsted, Ohio. Photo ©1998, Ted Anthony.

Every now and then, though, the “deep time” principle applies. We can pull back that lens and think not only about what we are doing now and what already has been done, but what seeds we’re planting for those who come after us — even long after.

Keeping that thread in mind, even at the very margins, helps make stories more eternal — and, I would argue, even more resonant in the here and now.

And now, The Cars.

To Ponder

How often do you consciously think about history and the future when you’re telling stories? What role do you think this kind of thinking might play for you — both in your stories themselves and in your identity as a storyteller?

What stories from the past have you read that feel immediately relevant to our here and now?

Read the Victor LaValle piece where I found this quote. You’ll be glad you did. Here’s the link again.

This is not the first time I’ve written about ancestors and fast food in the same essay. You might enjoy this one about my great-great-great-great-great aunt and the Burger King next to her grave. It’s called Burgers and Bones.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: