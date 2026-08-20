Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 20, 2026

ONE MORE POST on point of view today — in this case, the point of view of a package being delivered.

Ever since I first saw the very FedEx-forward 2000 Tom Hanks film “Cast Away,” I’ve been struck by the opening scene. It shows a FedEx package being picked up and then delivered. In just a few seconds, the sequence — shown from the vantage point of the package itself — foreshadows what will be the main theme of the film: that deliveries can make it to their destinations just fine in a globalized world, but human beings can’t always count on that. (And the package itself foreshadows something later, too.)

Check it out.

What I’ve always loved about this little scene is how the shift in perspective from people to a package is so effective. Why not have a package-eye view for a bit to make a point?

When you’re deciding how to tell a story, I’ve learned that being open to unorthodox practices can pay off big. I remember my old boss, Bruce DeSilva, talking about a story of a shooting and telling me that the writer could choose any vantage point that told it best — whether it’s the victim, a witness, the shooter … or even, in some circumstances, the gun itself.

This brief glimpse into the world from a package’s point of view is novel and quirky, but it also — as all decisions must — serves the story at hand. That’s the only cardinal rule; everything else is up for debate, and the possibilities are many.

And now, Stevie Wonder.

To Ponder

Have you chosen point of view or vantage point in a story intentionally? What was that decision-making process like?

What other shifts in perspective can you think of that elevated a story, be it fiction or nonfiction?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: