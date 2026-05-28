One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 27, 2026

I’LL BE BRIEF tonight. I want to talk about our brains.

First, watch this silly little video on Threads. Or, if you prefer, get the gist of it from this sequence of screenshots:

On the surface, it’s cute and little more. Guy gets a T-shirt made up with his face imprinted sideways — in the perfect configuration so that when he hangs his sunglasses on the collar of his shirt, that face is … wearing the sunglasses. Pretty simple.

And yet.

I read this as creativity in the raw. It is the meme-worthy embodiment of Bobby Kennedy’s old campaign-speech chestnut: “Some men see things as they are and ask why. I dream of what things that never were and ask, ‘Why not?’” And indeed — why not make a T-shirt with your own face on it to hold your sunglasses in a wink-nudge way? Someone, somewhere said that at some point. And here we are.

The sequence caught my eye while I was scrolling today and thinking about exactly what makes something creative. I had a mentor once (sadly, I don’t remember which one) who would, in conversations about creativity, say something like, “Take your ideas, put them in a blender and see what comes out.” This is an example of that.

In the eyeball economy, everyone’s telling stories and trying to get you to do everything from vote a certain way to hand over your money for a product to just keep on scrolling. AI is churning out stories at factory speeds. What’s a storyteller to do?

Outthink everyone else, that’s what.

I am fascinated by things that turn conventional wisdom on its ear. Like the Japanese notion of chindogu, or “unuseless inventions,” which include small mop socks for cats so they can clean the floor as they walk around. Who’d a thunk?

The point being: When you have ideas, do a bit of creative road-testing:

Is there a different way this idea could be expressed that is more innovative or might tell an even more interesting story?

What other ways are there to get into this idea? What’s the best entry point?

What pieces of the story do you have that could make it stand out?

Is there any really weird notion or idea pulling at the back of your brain that is making you say, “Well, I couldn’t do it that way”? Do some spitballing with that one. Maybe you could.

Finally, have you gone into autopilot? Have you asked the Three Stupid Questions to give yourself more control over your story?

Push your brain. Upend your own conventional wisdom. Take your ideas, put them in a blender and see what comes out. You might be pleasantly surprised. And your brain will probably thank you.

And now, Sheryl Crow.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: