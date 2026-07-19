One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 18, 2026

YOU MIGHT NOT think so at first blush, but your local supermarket is overflowing with tiny and surreptitious stories, deliberately told. And a lot of them hold equally tiny keys to good writing and other kinds of storytelling.

The semiotics of the supermarket have fascinated me since I was little, long before I learned to abuse the word “semiotics.” And when I worked in a Shop ‘n Save north of Pittsburgh for two years in high school and early college, it only got more interesting when I saw things behind the scenes and a manager told me: “Our job is to get people to make decisions in our favor.”

And how do you do that? By telling stories, thinking about audiences and getting shoppers to make connections.

I thought of this today at a Walmart Supercenter in Trexlertown, PA, when I was walking through the produce aisle and saw a display of tostadas. Why, I thought to myself, were tostadas randomly in the produce aisle?

Then I looked beyond the tostadas and saw limes, onions, tomatoes and avocados. My mind cleared up as much as the photo below is cleared up compared to the one above: It was an ingredient in guacamolé and chips.

It’s our job as storytellers to do something similar — to show people the way to make connections and present those in the most intuitive and convenient ways possible.

With that said, I want to spend some time here showing you a few things I found in another supermarket this afternoon — a Giant Foods in East Bethehem, PA — that are useful in the ways we think about storytelling.

THE INTENSELY COLORED VEGETABLES

Yellower corn. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

THE BACKSTORY: Corn is yellow. Greens are, well, green. But are they yellow and green enough? If you look closely at the plastic bags put out for our use, you’ll find that the ones designe for corn are tinted yellow and the ones designed for greens are a light green. Why? So that your vegetables look more intensely colored, more appealingly fresh — and thus more desirable.

Greener leafy greens. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

This is filed under authenticity as well — we are creating new expectations for consumers if we condition them to expect more brighly colored vegetables. Even if the natural, fresh vegetable is nowhere near that color.

THE STORYTELLING LESSON: By reinforcing readers’ or viewers’ expectations — not something I necessarily endorse — you give them comfort and satisfaction and encourage them to keep consuming.

THE AROMATIC ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

THE BACKSTORY: I was there for the dawn of the now-vaunted supermarket rotisserie chicken, by which I mean I was working in the deli at Shop ‘n Save in the mid-1980s when our store first installed a chicken rotisserie. I remember Sheryl, the deli manager and my boss at the time, saying to us: “Make sure you don’t cover up the vent on the top. We want the customers to smell the chicken as they pass so they’ll want to buy one.”

Also of note: Offering that aroma near the beginning of the shopping experience, which was where our deli counter was, primes the consumer for hunger and thus more spending in the overall retail landscape of food. Even if they don’t buy a chicken.

THE STORYTELLING LESSON: Pull people in with something that will appeal to their senses. They’ll stick around longer and engage more.

THE SWEET CEREAL SYNDROME

Total at the top, Oreo Puffs at the bottom. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Have you ever noticed that for the most part, the most sugary cereals like Cookie Crisp and Fruity Pebbles are arranged on lower shelves of the breakfast-cereal aisle while the more nutritious ones like Total and Grape Nuts and Müeslix are on upper shelves?

This is, of course, no accident. Whose eyes on on the upper shelves? Adults’, as they look for something nutritious. Whose eyes are at the bottom: Little kids’, conditioneto demand dessert-style breakfasts hawked by cartoon characters.

THE STORYTELLING LESSON: Focusing on audience behavior. By targeting different consumer segments different ways during the same pass down the cereal aisle, supermarkets and cereal reps effectively tell two stories at once — and virtually ensure audience engagement.

THE LAST PITCH IN THE CHECKOUT LINE

At the cashier. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

THE BACKSTORY: Again with the children. I spent years — YEARS, I tell you — fighting off my little boys’ entreaties as I was loading stuff onto the cashier’s belt. Just as you think you’ve gotten through the “Can we buy this?” cacophony, there’s one final burst of candy and gum and mints to reckon with. And even I am not immune to the occasional Tic Tac Fruit Adventure impulse buy.

THE STORYTELLING LESSON: You can still impact a reader or viewer with a good kicker — one last piece of the story before storyteller and storytellee part ways.

There are myriad other mini stories in the supermarket, of course. Like the way some meat is treated to look pinker than it ever was to begin with because customers equate red and pink with freshness at the butcher counter. Or the fact that while produce sections aimed at Americans position their vegetable far above the ground so they’ll look clean, many Asian groceries put their produce as near to the ground as possible. Why? Because many East Asian consumers are highly focused on freshness and, I’m told, subliminally perceive as superior vegetables that are nearer to the ground from which they came.

Or — my particular favorite — if you want to look like your vegetables came straight from the farm and thus from rural wholesomeness, make sure you put them on display in rough-hewn baskets that evoke the farm in American life.

Carefully arranged in the basket and delivered straight from the farm? Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Bottom line: In marketing situations, very little is coincidence. And so much is storytelling in miniature designed to make the customer notice something, smell something, see something, buy something. If we break down how these types of stories work, we can both be more discerning consumers and, as storytellers, adapt those techniques to the tales we want to spin.

And now, Seven Mary Three.

To Ponder

What other examples from retail shopping and retail shops can you think of that would inform your storytelling?

What particular supermarket products stand out from your childhood? Why do you think that is?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: