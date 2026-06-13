Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 12, 2026

THE WORLD HAS given us no shortage of memorable album covers in the past few generations. Possibly the most iconic — and I use that term very sparingly — is “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the 1967 Beatles classic, its cover designed by Peter Blake and Jann Haworth from concepts by Paul McCartney.

A recent meme I saw, though, elegantly pivoted the 59-year-old album cover into almost an infographic — just through the act of subtraction.

Much like negative space, subtraction can point you not to what is but to what isn’t (or what is no longer). In this somewhat arresting (at least to me) image, the classic composite crowd of Sgt. Peppers is all but gone. The only ones depicted, it says, are those asserted to be still alive (full disclosure: I didn’t fact-check the meme) — from all who used to be on the original album cover. (Granted, many of those on the cover were already dead when the album dropped.)

INTERTEXTUAL ASIDE: Then there’s that other person. The woman with the purse at left who looks exactly like a young Queen Elizabeth II was not on the original cover. I am presuming this may have started its journey as a “Queen Elizabeth is immortal” meme, which is a thing. I may be missing the joke, but judging from the “Oh, my God, Look at this, I’m so old” responses to this online, I wouldn’t be the only one. British readers: Help!

Putting aside the point of our purple-clad mystery guest, I want to ask a question about the image’s concept: How is something like that a storytelling technique? Let’s break it down.

First of all, it is playing off a wide audience familiarity. There are few adults on this Earth — even the younger ones — who would not know this album cover in some way. Even if they don’t really know the Beatles, they’ve seen it on screens, on T-shirts, as a tiny icon in Spotify or Apple Music.

Image ©1967, Capitol Records. Fair use asserted.

Second, it is using absence to make points usually made by presence. Let me put it another way: In many, even most stories, we talk about what IS happening, not what ISN’T. With this meme, what ISN’T actually becomes the story and does so in a very graphical way.

Finally, I would argue that it’s extra-strength storytelling because it subverts something that was already somewhat subversive itself. When this album came out, the Beatles had just weathered the storm of John Lennon saying he thought they were more popular than Jesus. And the album itself: a postmodern masterpiece, with its composite cover and songs that were highly experimental (talkin’ to you, “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”). The whole thing was, for its era, an exuberant subversion.

That’s how I feel about this meme to some extent (even if I’m missing part of the joke): It’s delightfully subversive. It catches your eye with a familiarity and an expectation and then upends that expectation and delivers interesting information along the way. And in the process, it features all the things storytelling needs — characters, setting, tension, plot and movement through time. All in one panel.

And now — who else? — the Beatles.

To Ponder

How could you tell a story by subtraction in some way?

Writers: What would this storytelling technique look like in words?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: