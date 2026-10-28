One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 27, 2026

WHEN STORIES ARE TOLD, they are almost inevitably told to an “in-crowd” of one sort or another. There’s nothing particularly exclusionary about this; it’s simply that — as we’ve said so often — you have to address what your audience is expecting from a story. And your audience can’t always be everyone.

Consider, for example, this (kind of crazy) sentence:

“He muffed a can of corn and two runs scored before the relay came in to the cutoff man.”

If you’re in Australia, that sentence might well be gibberish. But if you’re an American baseball fan with an acuity for the game’s aphorisms (a “can of corn” is a high fly ball that an outfielder stands under until it drops into their glove), it makes perfect sense. Stories are told with subgroups in mind, and sometimes — if you’re part of the intended subgroup — you get a little reward by understanding it. Like Easter eggs in Marvel movies.

Which brings us to this cartoon by M.E. McNair in The New Yorker.

I find this cartoon hilarious and its slow burn invigorating. It takes some work, but it’s worth it. But even as I appreciate it, I realize that it’s kind of a house of cards. It requires multiple cultural references to appreciate; if only one of them is missing, you won’t get it.

Let’s start with the broadest of lenses, presuming you don’t know any of the references. What does this cartoon depict?

It shows a guy with a tiny hat and a big nose reading a newspaper on a bench. Next to him is someone in a hood, face hidden, about to eat a freshly peeled banana. A farm implement sits leaning against the bench. Move on, folks. Nothing funny here.

But let’s add a few pieces of cultural knowledge.

The guy in the tiny hat and the big nose is a clown. You can see it in his oversized shoes and the collar of his outfit as well, and the style of his hair.

A 1930s clown. Public domain.

The figure on the right could be a Jawa from Star Wars. It could be any robed figure traveling in a medieval epic. But it’s not. It’s Death — the Grim Reaper. How do we know? He’s laid his scythe against the park bench to take a rest and have a snack. We also know that when Death is embodied in this way, his job is to travel the earth “reaping” people in assorted ways and shepherding them to the Great Beyond.

The Grim Reaper, as rendered by Google Gemini.

The banana peel is a time-honored comedy technique going back to the era of vaudeville and silent movies — or, at least, slipping on it is (even though I’ve never found them particularly slippery).

Mr. Chaplin slips on a banana peel.

So now what do we have? We have the Grim Reaper sitting on a park bench, eating a banana with the presumed intent of throwing it on the ground, where the clown next to him will slip on it, fall and die, thus enabling Death to complete his task. The clown, though, minding his own business and just trying to read his newspaper, is realizing that a plot is afoot to end his life and that things aren’t OK.

That’s a lot deeper, right?

I submit that this is a case study in choosing details that your audience will understand. Without all of the cultural knowledge I’ve outlined above, the panel makes no sense. But with the cultural context, it’s pretty close to genius.

And now, Blue Öyster Cult and Judy Collins.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: