One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 8, 2026

THERE’S A TECHNIQUE that many journalists use called, simply, “reporting for narrative.” It’s both simple and extremely In its most basic definition, it goes like this: Ask questions like you have to paint a picture from scratch.

I have learned this gradually over my careeer. For the first decade or so it was trial and error — learning to interview and ask the questions that summon the details, often on the spot in the context of a police story. But then, I was fortunate enough to learn it more officially — and understand how reporting for narrative is far more than (though valent around) great interviewing skills.

Thus, those years became the years where I was asking people a LOT of odd questions. Here are just a few that I remember:

Was the banana green, ripe or overripe?

What color were your father’s eyes?

Is your son’s bedroom on the northeast or southeast side of the house?

Can you elevate me in your crane so I can measure how high the highest tire pile in your scrapyard is?

That Penn State hoodie — was it the pullover kind or the zip-up kind? Did it have pocket? Would you keep your hands in them?

Exactly how many feet down in the ground is that water deposit — to the inch if possible?

Do your eyebrows grow in naturally?

Why, you might ask, would I ask this level of picayune question? Annoying, right?

And yet each is designed to elicit a specific detail for a piece of a story:

Was the banana green, ripe or overripe? Asked during reporting for a police-blotter item in college about a banana thrown from a fraternity-house window.

What color were your father’s eyes? Asked of a man who was trying to assess his genetics and was musing about his eye color.

Is your son’s bedroom on the northeast or southeast side of the house? Asked of the parents of a missing teenager so that I could be geographically accurate about his room.

Can you elevate me in your crane so I can measure how high the highest tire pile in your scrapyard is? Asked of a Rhode Island man with the largest tire pile in the state who was refusing to get rid of any of it.

That Penn State hoodie — was it the pullover kind or the zip-up kind? Did it have pocket? Would you keep your hands in them? Asked of an interviewee when I was 20 and working on the college newspaper, done to help characterize how he walked around campus when it got cold.

Exactly how many feet down in the ground is that water deposit — to the inch if possible? Asked of officials in Oakley, Utah, who were trying to market Ice Age water from their town. They didn’t have an exact figure.

Do your eyebrows grow in naturally? Asked of Leonard Nimoy during an in-person interview in 1995.

Usually as journalists, though, we’re reconstructing what just happened — or, least, what has happened to connect the interview to news.

You’ll note that most of those are either asking for detail from the person who experienced it. It’s a muscle you can develop with the questions you ask — and with how much you’re able to shut up when people answer.

BUT WHAT IF almost no one remembers the moment you’re trying to summon?

I experienced this in the Library of Congress and in the hills of eastern Kentucky doing reporting years ago for my book, Chasing the Rising Sun: The Journey of an American Song.

While the book spanned nearly two centuries, I wanted to begin it at a particular moment that unfolded on Sept. 15, 1937, in Noetown, a poor hillside neighborhood in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Unfortunately, only one of the nearly dozen people who gathered at Tillman Cadle’s house in Noetown was still alive — Ed Hunter, who was only 16 when a musicologist named Alan Lomax stopped by with a giant “Presto Reproducer” on which to cut records of Hunter and some of his neighbors making music. One of them, the then-teenage Georgia Turner, figured very prominently in my book. But she was long gone.

I knew that to do this both accurately and vividly, I had to bring in other sources — not just people but books, and put tiniest scraps and slivers together into a compelling reconstruction of a moment.

What did I have to know to write this paragraph? Where did it come from?

Descriptions from people who knew her; male and female, they all made a point of talking about how pretty she was and how striking her blond hair was. Research about the background of Middlesboro at that period in time and how dangerous it was. Research about how poor it was and what the community faced during the depression. Hunter’s recollection that when she sang sad songs, she cried.

Let’s look at a couple more things in that intro. This paragraph, for instance:

What did I need to know? How did I learn it?

The recording I have from that day allows me to characterize her voice as strong and beautiful. Ed Hunter’s interview helped me describe where shesang and what she and those around her did when it came to music. I read an entire book about railroads in the South after the Civil War. I went to Noetown on the hillside and thus was able to say how far the railroad tracks were from the shacks and — important for a book about how music moves around — what the railroad symbolized for those living in the shacks.

So: For that paragraph, I brought four sources (and probably more ancillary ones) into the mix. That’s reporting for narrative — collecting facts piece by piece, in sharp focus, sometimes from varied sources, to form a story that is undergirded by facts combined with themes and context.

Finally, this paragraph.

Rather than bullet points this time, I’m just going to give you a nonstop sentence of the different sources that populate the paragraph above:

Regional music research, done by me; regional music research, sometimes not easily available done by others; examination of what percentage of people in Middlesboro had electricity; research into whether there were record stores in Middlesboro in September 1937; research on Roy Acuff timeline and how he feets into this; research into how urbanization and connectivity were impacting rural Appalachia in the 1930s; research into Alan Lomax’s voluminous papers about his 1937 trip; general American history context that I had from two decades writing about the United States.

All to write a single paragraph — in a way that I hope made it come alive.

Bottom line: Detail helps bring a piece of writing into focus just as the focus ring does with a camera. And while you can do that with breaking news with good interviewing techniques, this approach can also be used for in-depth pieces that really try to make. information feel like the reality it represents. That’s reporting for narrative in a nutshell.

(The entirety of the prologue is down at the very end of this post if you’re interested.)

And now, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: