One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 31, 2026

A LEDE CAN BE many things and serve many purposes. It can be an invitation into the story or a little hint of something that will pay off later — like getting a tiny taste of sausage on a toothpick when you’re shopping in the supermarket. Mostly, though, the lede is designed to deliver information in the most compelling way possible.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen.

Sometimes the lede raises more questions than it answers. Sometimes it focuses on the wrong thing. And sometimes it misses the news entirely. This is particularly true in the early iterations of news stories — and understandably so, because despite what readers might want and even expect, sometimes information comes in incrementally and you don’t know what’s going on right off the bat.

Consider this early version of a recent story about a traffic stop involving phone usage while driving.

A Lake Worth Beach traffic stop is gaining attention online after a woman was cited for using a wireless communications device while driving, but video of the encounter is now sparking debate over how Florida’s distracted driving law is enforced.

Barely a local story, right? It does hint at something deeper and more interesting; why would a video spark debate? But it wouldn’t punch through the static, even though there are lots of unanswered questions here. (Also, please don’t use “sparking debate” if you can help it.)

Now. Check out this newer version. How could you not read after this lede?

A traffic citation issued to a woman who said she was accused of holding a phone in a hand she does not have has been dismissed.

Which would you read?

Again, no particular shade intended against the first lede. The writer likely worked with what was available. But the second one comes pretty close to being a must-read.

Back to the Stupid Questions:

What is this story really about? Not the traffic stop, but the circumstances of it. How should this story be told? By pulling out the thing that makes it utterly extraordinary. What is the audience expecting from this story? The news that gives them a reason to read this rather than infinite other stories.

Ask those questions, and your lede will probably come out OK.

And now, Fleetwood Mac.

To Ponder

How often do you stop and question the lede that you’ve written and rewrite it?

Are you generally in a position with your storytelling where you can update something if you come up with a better idea or new information comes in?

When I was in college, I used to work on my writing skills by trying to rewrite wire-service and newspaper ledes in ways that are more compelling. This is a great and completely free writing exercise that can help you immensely.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: