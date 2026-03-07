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Dennis Anderson
Mar 9

Studs Terkel was the keynote speaker at my Columbia College Chicago graduation. My favorite Studs story was the time I was reading his book "The Good War" while I was visiting my grandparents. I set the book down and my grandfather, who served in a German unit artillery unit during World War II, picked it up and started reading. All of a sudden, he started laughing out loud. He was reading a vignette about some American soldiers who had some amusing troubles crossing a river. "What's so funny," I asked. He replied: "It doesn't matter what side you are on, grunts are all the same."

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