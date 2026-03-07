One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 6, 2026

SOMETIMES, AS STORYTELLERS, we need to learn to just shut up.

This can be challenging. We have all sorts of ideas we want to convey, all sorts of things we want to describe. Sometimes we want to figure out, and write about, ourselves. But much of the time (in journalism, it’s MOST of the time), the most interesting things come from looking outward and listening to people.

Not only do they have information that the storyteller lacks, but they deliver it in ways we might never think of. Everything about somebody — their cadence, their accent, their choice of vocabulary, the life experiences that brought them to a particular moment in time — is a piece of their story and can be a piece of yours, too.

In some ways, that’s obvious. Today, though, our subject is the far end of that spectrum — oral history, in which the writer/journalist/interviewer steps out of the way entirely and lets the words of the interviewee carry the day.

The 20th-century master of this was a Chicago journalist named Studs Terkel, whose name should be spoken today more often than it is.

Studs Terkel marking his 95th birthday in 2007. Photo ©2007, James Warden/ Creative Commons .

The cigar-smoking Terkel was an advocate of the working American and a consummate storyteller who believed the so-called “great man” theory of American history ran through all kinds of great men and women who were showing up to live every day, doing their best.

“Working,” the 1974 book that is arguably Terkel’s most renowned and enduring work, is about, well, Americans at work and what work means. Its subtitle is telling: “People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do.”

You could say he channeled their stories more than told them, though he was the consummate journalist in the background, guiding them with questions and encouragement. In the introduction, he writes:

“I was no more than a wayfaring stranger, taking much and giving little. … My tape recorder, as ubiquitous as the carpenter’s tool chest or the doctor’s black satchel, carried away valuables beyond price.”

The journalism is there, of course — finding the voices, earning their trust, finding a time to sit down with them so they can tell their story — but it becomes more invisible in favor of the voices themselves.

From Studs Terkel’s “Working.” ©1972, Pantheon Books.

Straightforward. Prosaic, even. But far easier said than done.

How could oral history work for you as a storyteller? Here are some possibilities.

An entire story that uses someone’s words in sequence, telling their own tale, with only a brief intro from the writer/interviewer. (If you condense it or edit it to tighten, tell the reader!)

Using longer quotes from sources interspersed with your own text, creating a kind of “I’m going to pause and let this person speak at length” effect. (This works better with some sources than others, particularly when questions of truth or accountability are at play.)

Collecting people’s quotes from across a period of time to see how they’ve either remained consistent or changed. (This is something perfected in recent years by Jon Stewart’s run on “The Daily Show,” in which some entire stories are pointed, strung-together videos about public figures contradicting themselves.)

These days, this last approach is employed often in daily journalism. The Associated Press, for example, has a recurring “fixture” called “In Their Words,” in which the obvious voice of the journalist steps aside in favor of curated quotes from one or more people that illustrate and make sense of an issue in the news. It, too, can be an illuminating accountability exercise. Here’s one recent example:

Whatever the situation in which it’s used, the “in their own words” approach requires several things. If you’re interviewing the person, it requires a delicate touch and a willingness to understand and respect language, cadence and the experiences of people other than yourself. It requires a critical mind, given that the mic is effectively being handed off for a longer moment than a quote usually would require.

It also demands — at least some of the time — simply shutting up and listening. Which we as storytellers should be accustomed to doing anyway.

And now, Mike + The Mechanics.

To Ponder

What might be a good opportunity to get out of the way and just let interviewees speak? Could this work for a story you’re working on right now?

How might you use this principle in a hybrid work that INCLUDES some form of oral history but also has other, writer-generated elements as well?

To test your ear, read one of your stories out loud to see how it sounds. (I’ll be writing more about this in a future edition.)