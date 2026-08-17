Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 17, 2026

AS THE PROUD PROPRIETOR of an ADHD mind (granted, that pride took years to arrive), I have always thought (and approved of) different methods of inserting information (and sometimes wry asides, too) into writing as a way of enriching (and adding texture to) writing.

Way too many sets of parenthesis above? Totally agreed. I won’t do it again. And yet …

Deployed strategically and with intention (and self-restraint), the parenthetical is an often-ignored technique to infuse extra information — and in many cases extra voice — into writing. What’s more, in the AI-fueled era of the pariah em-dash, it can be an alternative that both augments your thoughts and avoids serious run-on sentences.

Here’s one I ran across this weekend that made me happy. It was in an explainer about a convoluted play that happened in Major League Baseball last week. (Apologies on that link if you don’t have Apple News.)

The material in parenthesis above (the first set) marks a smart and conscious shift in tone that essentially allows a writer to deploy two voices within the same paragraph — an explanatory voice that delivers information and a livelier voice that jumps in and comments on that information. It’s like being your own color commentator in real time; that’s what a good parenthetical can do.

So parentheticals can amplify (or diversify) voice within a piece. What else can they do?

They can deliver information that’s off point but also relevant. Say you’re writing a profile of William Shatner, and you mention that he played opposite Christopher Plummer in the final Star Trek movie with the full original cast. You might do this:

Shatner’s final nemesis in the original Star Trek movies was Christopher Plummer (who was no stranger after the two Canada-born actors spent parts of the 1950s doing Shakespeare together in Ontario).

That feels (to me, at least) more natural than making it a separate sentence, which would feel somewhat fusty, though I understand some might prefer it that way for the sake of sentence economy.

They can act as self-contained hypertext, an appropriate reaction to the fragmentation of media in an ADHD world. I’ve spoken to several young writers who love parenthesis (and, yes, em-dashes) because they mirror not only the way people talk but the way they think in this rapid-fire, short-burst age. Consider something like this:

Officers were spotted looking in multiple locations for the weapon. Later, a police spokesman said the main areas of focus were the 200 block of Muench Street (site of the victim’s apartment), a garage one block north of there (where the alleged assailant had parked), and the river walk (where the gunman was seen immediately after the assault).

You could do that with separate sentences or even commas, sure, but the effect would be different. When you say it aloud, this construction is far smoother and mimics everyday speech.

They can create or amplify cadence. You can use them for stylistic flourishes that interrupt without truly interrupting and feel right at home but add — what? — an additional topography to the writing. To wit:

I’d been told not avoid sodium for a while, and the choices for that particular day’s buffet were not sympathetic to the cause — chicken and broccoli (no), beef lo mein (nope again) and salt-and-pepper shrimp (not a chance in hell).

I will ‘fess up that I probably overuse asides. It’s how I think and it seeps into my writing. But I also assert that I find writing with asides in it to be dynamic and alive (and it holds my interest better). Do with that what you will.

And now. Good Charlotte.

To Ponder

Do you use parentheticals? Which use case above is the main reason you turn to them?

What other possibilities do you see for the useful deployment of parentheticals in writing?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: