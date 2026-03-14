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MR ROBERT THOMPSON's avatar
MR ROBERT THOMPSON
Mar 14

Minutes before reading your poetic posting today I was communing with thoughts of a distant pregnant daughter-in-law, while speaking of current newspaper headlines to my blind 97 year old special mom, lounging in the same room. Mingling, merging, me at the keyboard of my laptop composing an email message to said pregnant lady. What came, before sending, felt like music. In the spirit of wonder of synchronicity, I'll share it with you Ted.

how has the time slipped along, while I type thoughts and stories, and stuff

you have grown in proportion to a mother-in-waiting

I just eat, type and sleep, occasionally talk, cater to my needs, help others

you continue jetting for work, home to hubby-to-be, changing clothes

here I am wondering at the beauty of life's aspects, the diversity, and stuff

you are getting on with it, tending an inner garden, eyes to the harvest

I see the future, I've already been there, but not in a T-shirt way

you are feeling things new, sensations of what-comes-next, daily changes

I enjoy updates, stirring memories, while I think poetic thoughts

of your life

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1 reply by Ted Anthony
Yirmiyan Arthur's avatar
Yirmiyan Arthur
Mar 15

Found Poem! Hadn’t heard of it but i can think of a few examples, now that I’m aware.

Also, this is worth sharing with Dolly Parton herself hahaha. I can almost hear her distinct laughter :)

And choice of song was no surprise, despite the fact it isn’t the title of the song itself!!

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