One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 14, 2026

THE OTHER DAY, when I wrote about the notion of looking at objects and seeing things that aren’t there (yet), I got a question from a reader. This is really interesting, she said, but how could you apply this to writing?

It so happens that I have an answer of sorts. It’s called “found poetry.” It’s not journalism — though I would argue that it’s journalism-adjacent — but it will get you thinking.

Like those “accidentally Baroque” paintings in that previous post, found poetry is something spotted in the wild that was designed to do one thing while simultaneously doing something else — and something arguably more meaningful when it comes to telling a story.

Poets.org puts it this way:

The found poem achieved prominence in the 20th century, sharing many traits with Pop Art, such as Andy Warhol’s soup cans or Marcel Duchamp’s bicycle wheels and urinals. The writer Annie Dillard has said that turning a text into a poem doubles that poem’s context. “The original meaning remains intact,” she writes, “but now it swings between two poles.”

In short, it’s a remix, an adaptation of what’s already out there to tell another story — perhaps a similar one, perhaps totally different. I would say that’s in keeping with the culture of floating fragments that we deal with in all places today, particularly on social media.

MY LATE FATHER loved “found poetry.” He’d stumble upon newspaper articles that were noteworthy in odd ways, and he’d parse them and remix them into something else entirely, something that was almost art. Check that. It was art. The one I remember most was a news article from a wire service (curiously, the wire service that I would go on to work at for most of my adult life) that appeared in many of the nation’s newspapers, including The Pittsburgh Press, in late April 1969.

It documented (that’s probably a generous term) the comings and goings of a dog belonging to the Lee Danyluk family of Lyons, Kansas, whose tags, or the sound thereof, somehow managed to change the channel of their early remote control TV set. My father, captivated by this mildly surreal slice of life, took the article, broke up its paragraphs into verses, and turned it into a found poem. He then typed it up on a piece of paper, attached a clipping of the tiny news article as his “source material” and tacked it on the back of his study door at 4-year-old Teddy level. There it would become one of my earliest memories as a reader.

I wish I still had the actual piece of paper with the way he retooled it into verse. But the fact that more than 50 years later, I remember not only the story but the name of the family chronicled (that’s probably also a generous term) in it — enough to track down the damn thing in a newspaper database — is testament to something relevant to these proceedings.

My father took something typically destined for the daily dustbin — an inside page of a random daily evening newspaper — and reframed it, reclaimed it, reincarnated it into something else. A “watercooler item,” as they used to be known in the news business, became a fleeting, minor piece of art and thus found fresh life.

I was inspired by his example. Here’s one of mine, drawn a couple years ago from a transcribing app that was set to listen to English when, in fact, the speaker was Ukrainian. The transcriber spat this out:

Dolly Parton was in random stardom as a commando when you put your Nigerian. I was only war polio how my torso also what you have to keep with the boy was your hula for that it is an accommodative miserable young lady. Without you yet there in the robot the possibilities of danger naked with Zaphod that they’re just the sewage system your personal dietary training. Your kids will assume this attribute of perfect year was just pollution.

That sent to me by a journalism friend who was TRYING to transcribe what the Ukrainian defense minister was saying. But I knew this was found poetry at its best:

See how it works?

These are trifles, of course — doggerel, really, nothing more. But the exercise is fun because, like some of the stuff in the previous post, it challenges your brain to see something more in either images or words. And that act of seeing something more can build up muscles that could be useful in your storytelling — even if you never consciously realize it.

And now, Chicago.

To Ponder

Have you ever come across a particularly bizarre short piece of text? Play with it a bit and see what you come up with.

Read some of the work of the poet Ezra Pound . He vacuumed up all kinds of things — including notable letters from famous figures — into his poetry. T.S. Eliot’ s “The Waste Land” also incorporates fragments of other writing and turns them into verse.

Sometimes I try to reverse-engineer found poetry I come across. Often putting it back into prose shows how odd the writing was to begin with.

Bonus

Do you see what they see?

@orchard.mag Orchard Mag on Instagram: "Faces found in coffee cups



Pareidol…