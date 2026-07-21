One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 20, 2026

A COUPLE WEEKS AGO, I asked you to help me with techniques to draw out stories at the massive family reunion I was about to attend.

The responses came pouring in:

Ask about a favorite memory about someone who isn’t there.

Do storytelling “speed dating.”

Ask about a story that no one had ever heard before.

Give a one-minute update on yourself.

Ask intimate questions only in small groups.

Ask about “the ‘furthest back’ relative you know about.”

I am profoundly grateful for the suggestions. Some of them I used there, and some I will use in the future.

I wonder what the collective term for Terbrueggens is. Photo by low-country boil guy who happened to be in the house.

I particularly appreciated this from Lauren Maguire, which demonstrates one of the superpowers of good questions — the simplest ones can elicit the richest answers:

Recently, on the last night of a cousin’s birthday weekend, someone asked, “What was the part of this trip you loved the most?” and it turned into the sweetest conversation. Twenty‑one people shared completely different answers, and each one opened a doorway into other stories—about grandparents, childhood moments, and things we’d never said out loud to each other before. It ended up becoming its own favorite “moment” from the weekend.

My favorite response, though, came from my always thoughtful friend Charlotte Li, who offered up this insight:

Once people feel safe, the stories usually find their own way out.

And that was it, exactly. Bonds are made and renewed organically, and that happened last weekend. I was prepared to ask all kinds of questions to jump-start the storytelling, but in the end it wasn’t needed. Anyone there who moved from small group to small group was learning all kinds of things — about those who were there and those who were not. The stories (and, let’s be frank, the libations) flowed freely.

Cousins, born 68 years apart. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

I guess it led me to something I’ve probably known subliminally for some time now. Yes, there are moments when you Ask Questions and Solicit Information. But sometimes you just hug and drink and eat and breathe, and bask in the company of those you know and those you don’t know as well — even though you came from the same wellspring.

That’s what I tried to do: live in the moment, which is sometimes difficult for a longtime journalist like me. But it was the right call.

And you know what? Exactly as Charlotte predicted, the stories found their own way out.

And now, Peaches & Herb.

To Ponder

How do you balance your role as a storyteller with your desire to experience things? Do you ever find them at odds?

What new things did you learn about your family the last time you gathered?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: