Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 6, 2026

RECENTLY I STARTED a “cycle of life” playlist on Spotify. In this one, I find songs with subjects that range from youth all the way to old age.

High school is probably overrepresented, from Mötley Crüe’s Smokin’ in the Boys Room to Chris Isaak’s Graduation Day. I’m still filling it out as I encounter other songs. But it makes me happy when i’m driving, all the way to Blue Öyster Cult’s (Don’t Fear) The Reaper. (More suggestions welcome!)

I’m finding along the way that this a compelling way to think about storytelling. Sure, there are songs that are stories — we’ve visited those here quite a bit — but increasingly people are building playlists themed to certain things. There’s the one that simulates a McDonald’s order, which is my favorite:

And the one that Barilla, the pasta company, does, which is a different kind of playlist — songs that run for exactly as long as it takes to cook certain kinds of pasta. We tackled that oddity in April:

Since this Substack is built around telling stories in its headlines through song titles and lyrics, it’s probably not surprising that I’m enchanted by this notion. I could see a playlist cluster, for example, forming a short story or novel across the years — all through the choice of songs. Who says curation isn’t content creation? (Too many people.)

At any rate, I’d be very interested to see if anyone out there does this in a certain way, or if you have your own playlist that tells a story. I suppose most playlists are stories in some way, now that I think about it.

And now, Steely Dan.

Bonus: If you care, here’s a tale about my “Holland Tunnel Playlist” and how I hijacked noise outside my New York City apartment and turned it into a way to hear new music.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: