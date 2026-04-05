One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 5, 2026

CONSIDER THE BAGUETTE in popular culture.

It is a signifier. In movies, TV shows and other realms of storytelling, it has become a kind of shorthand. It means one of two things: Either SOMETHING AT LEAST NOMINALLY FRENCH IS TAKING PLACE or, more likely, simply I AM CARRYING A PAPER OR PLASTIC BAG AND THERE ARE GROCERIES IN IT.

This is what we call a trope. In this case, it’s a specific thing (the baguette) designed to stand in for a larger, more diffuse thing (the act of shopping for groceries, possibly in Paris). It’s shorthand — useful at times, severely cliché at others.

Thing is, how many of us these days are actually going to our regular chain supermarket and buying a baguette so fresh and unpackaged that it’s poking out of our paper grocery bag? Fewer of us than before, I’d wager.

It’s an example of what Bob Justman, one of the producers and story doctors of the original “Star Trek,” used to call the moment “when format becomes formula.” When we want to say “I’ve just brought groceries” in any kind of story, we trot out the trusted baguette. And this from novelist and cultural critic Alec Nevala-Lee:

“[T]hat baguette is there for a reason. For one thing, it’s a convenient prop that is unlikely to wilt under hot studio lights or after hours spent on location. It’s also a handy bit of narrative shorthand. If we see a character carrying a paper bag without any clues about what it contains, we immediately start to wonder what might be inside. The baguette poking out over the top is a visual flag that, paradoxically, actually makes the bag less visible: As soon as we understand that it’s just a bag of groceries, we stop worrying about it.”

James T. Kirk, Mr. Spock and baguette.

No matter that most of us these days aren’t buying baguettes and are probably walking around with overprocessed white bread getting crushed by Spaghetti-Os at the bottom of our doubled-but-still-ripping plastic supermarket bags. It is used everywhere to be that shorthand, as evidenced by these iStock photos that came up under the search term “groceries”:

Two random stock photos produced under the search term “groceries.” Fair use asserted.

I decided to ask Meta AI why the baguette remains so ubiquitous in this respect, particularly in the era of packaged food:

“Certain items,” Meta AI tells me, “serve as ‘symbols that tell a story instantly without needing a caption.”

It cites a few reasons:

“A baguette is long, rigid and distinct. Most groceries (like a box of pasta or a can of beans) disappear at the bottom of the bag. To show a bag is ‘full’ and contains ‘food’ at a glance, the baguette acts as a perfect vertical element.

“We’ve been conditioned by decades of cinema and advertising” to read a baguette in a bag as meaning “fresh” or “urban.”

A bag can’t help but look overflowing if a baguette is protruding.

“In a movie, if a character walks in with a sealed brown bag, the audience doesn’t know if it contains groceries, a bowling ball or a bomb. To avoid a line of dialogue like ‘I just got back from the store,’ directors use the Visual Tell.”

Then it offers up some imagery. Some of it is a little … over the top.

Fair. Reasonable. AI can only spit out what it has ingested. But then things take a weird turn when Meta AI decides to be proactive: “Would you like me to create a ‘Mount Everest’ version — an image where the bags are comically overflowing with dozens of baguettes of all different sizes?”

Well, sure. Why not. Famous last words.

Meta AI, 2026.

The AI followed up with this comment: “There is something inherently joyful about taking a classic trope and pushing it past the point of reason into a full-on ‘Baguette-pocalypse. It’s the ultimate evolution of the visual shorthand: We went from ‘this person is coming from the store” to “the city itself has been annexed by the French bakery industry.”

Then: “Would you like me to help you brainstorm another trope to deconstruct, or perhaps write a short, dramatic news report about the ‘Great Baguette Storm of 2026?”

Again: Well, sure. Why not.

Meta AI, 2026.

I think we’ve made our point here.

A signifier, in a story, can be a useful way to convey information without interrupting the flow of the narrative. It’s background noise. But if it gets overused, it steps to the front of the frame and becomes a joke. And if it gets overused ad absurdum, it just becomes surreal. Which maybe you want and maybe you don’t.

And presto! Those rules work with just about anything in almost any story you might undertake. Including underneath the ocean, apparently.

And now, James Brown.

To Ponder

Instead of questions, today I have three websites with further reading — the background of what one of them calls the “baguette beatdown.”

TV Tropes: “Bread is the staff of life.”

All the Tropes: “The classic Lucas Arts point and click adventure game Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders features a stale baguette that could be used to kill a two-headed squirrel. You receive the baguette by annoying a baker into throwing it at you.”

Buzzfeed: “32 Cliché Things That Run Absolutely Rampant In Movies But I Have Not Once Seen Happen In Real Life”

And …

My father, Edward Mason Anthony Jr. (1922-2015) in Millvale, PA, in 1999, after shopping at a French bakery. I now realize, after writing this, that Papa at that moment in fact did have a brand-new baguette.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: