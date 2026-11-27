One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 27, 2026

IN THE HBO show Deadwood, the antihero Al Swearengen watches from his balcony as the first telephone lines are installed. “Messages from invisible sources,” he spits. “Or what some people think of as progress.”

These days, hidden and shadowy messages are the norm, sometimes crowding out face-to-face contact entirely. But one poet has taken it to a new level, creating a form of hidden-message-rich found poetry from her rejection letters.

But while typical found poetry takes prose that already exists and simply arranges it into poetry, Anna Phillips’ take on it “finds” within an existing text what the text is “really” saying — which shows elegantly and hilariously how she hears rejection as an artist trying to market her work. (Find Phillips’ Insta here.)

Here’s an example:

It’s a meditation on how we see ourselves and how we can sometimes hear only the bad things people say and not the good ones. But it’s also a pointed commentary on the uphill battle that what the world now calls “creatives” — in this case, a poet — face in an era of commodity content and generative AI.

It is also, I firmly assert, poetry — by subtraction rather than addition, mostly, but distinctive poetry nonetheless.

Here’s another one that I found delightful:

And here’s a collection of them from contemporary100 on Instagram:

This is a great way to tell a story. And that’s one of the reasons I’ve included it here. But the other reason — which is probably even more important — is that it challenges many writers’ sense of what storytelling can be.

Many of the people I’ve encountered in my journalism career, including myself, see writing or telling a story as an exercise in construction work: You figure out what materials you need, gather them … and build.

There’s some of that in this rejection poetry, yes. But there’s something else, too. In one way, this sort of storytelling is more sculpting than constructing. You take a finished product — the existing hunk of theoretical marble — and you REMOVE things until you have the sharpest version of what you want. Worth considering.

I will end by noting that Phillips’ work also raises a deeply important question:

If redacted is the blacked-out version of a text, and unredacted is the original version, how should we describe this work? Un-redacted? De-redacted? Un-dactified?

I think I’m just going to go with dacted. Prove me wrong.

And now, the Rolling Stones.

And the epic version from Wednesday.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my main Substack, Unsorted but Significant: