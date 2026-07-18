One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 17, 2026

SOMETIMES IT’S EASY to overlook that the age of the nation — 250 years as of earlier this month — is actually quite young. Then miniature revelations pop up to remind us that continuity and connections to the past are always right there in front of us, if only we notice. “The past is never dead,” William Faulkner wrote. “It’s not even past.”

I’ve always loved the notion of time as a storytelling tool. A few years back, in a story about the pandemic and its strange effect on the passage of time, I noted a fact that astounded me: A grandson of John Tyler, who was president from 1841 to 1845 and born in 1794, was still living as 2020 ended. Tonight, scrolling Threads, I stumbled upon something similar that made me sit up straight in my chair:

“Since Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, every single President has been alive at the same time as Herbert Hoover.”

I checked. It’s true. Hoover, president from 1929 to 1933, was born in 1874 and died in 1964. His life overlapped with every president from Andrew Johnson (1808-1875) to Donald Trump (1946-present).

Herbert Hoover, anchor being? The 31st president of the United States.

When I read this, I felt like reality had bubbled for a moment. Suddenly all things felt connected. History collapsed like an accordion. It was a short post, but it had a huge idea behind it.

Researching my family history for many years has produced the same feeling often. My father, when I was little, used to take my hand and say, solemnly, “This is the hand that shook the hand that shook the hand that shook the hand that shook the hand of George Washington.” Without delivering an overt history lesson, he demonstrated for me dramatically how connected we are to what came before.

I experienced that same feeling, too, when I saw this old clip of a 1950s game show called I’ve Got a Secret, in which a panel of celebrities tries to guess a guest’s identity. This 1956 guest, 96-year-old Samuel J. Seymour, turned out to be the oldest surviving witness to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in Ford’s Theater in 1865. He was a little boy at the time. I felt that accordion effect once again. He died nine weeks after the show was filmed.

I can think of any number of ways this type of thing can be used in storytelling. It can be deployed to make the past feel recent or to make the world seem to be moving at a very high velocity. It can connect people to each other in ways that might not be expected.

Here’s one sentence, for example, that can be used in stories about America to show how young it truly is: If you laid the lifetimes of three 84-year-olds end to end, it would compose the entire history of the nation. Here’s another: Only 66 years separate the invention of the airplane from the first human being to walk on the moon.

Covering the news is, by definition, an activity firmly rooted in the here and now. But thinking about time and its various weird permutations is, to me, a kind of storytelling superpower — one that, used strategically, can add context, connection and compelling surprise.

And now, the Ramones.

To Ponder

What ways can you think of to use time as a storytelling tool?

How can making connections over time make a story more powerful?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: