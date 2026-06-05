Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 5, 2026

STORIES COBBLED TOGETHER from minuscule pieces of narrative are a cornerstone of this space. But what if those slivers were actual pieces of trash — things that should have been thrown out but weren’t?

I think of this more than I should, in part because my late father, Edward Mason Anthony Jr., liked to excavate our kitchen-wastebasket leavings and random drawers of miscellany for things that could be made into little stories that were, really … well, I call it art even if you might not.

He used to make things — weird people, odd creatures, etc. — out of, well, garbage. Cigar bands. Chicken wishbones. Used coffee filters. Dried ginkgo leaves. Those plastic doohickeys that hold trios of socks together when you buy them.

From this pile of detritus over the years came some wonderful whimsy. I miss it, and him. Fortunately we have a wall of what he left behind. So today, since I don’t have a lot of time, I’m turning to these samples for your appraisal. Enjoy them and think about the storytelling-inflected thought process that might have led to them.

Wishbone, washer and leaves from the ginkgo tree outside his house.

Metal bookmark from Thailand, store holder for three-pack of men’s socks, spine binder from presentation folder, folded bands from Ashton Maduro cigars smoked in the early 2000s with his son (me).

Cardboard disc that came in packaging, shoelace pieces, various office supplies, strips of leather from chair upholstery, coffee filters.

Unused coffee filters, fragments of leather, tiny balls of yarn, orange file folder stickers. I particularly like the two large orange stickers, which he would put on many of his other possessions like notebooks and luggage to mark them as his.

Used coffee filter, rubber bands, leather strips, miscellaneous buttons.

Yarn, ginkgo leaves, metal paper clips, plastic paper clips.

What I love about these is that fragments that are utterly meaningless become not only recognizable subjects but distinct characters playing roles somewhere deep in his head. I also love the fact that this is a perfect metaphor for good storytelling, particularly nonfiction: Get all the pieces you can get, then work magic with what you have — even if it’s, well,, garbage.

My dad is long gone now, but I wish I knew whether he saw the pictures in his head first and then found the materials, or assembled the pile of materials and then became inspired. The fun part: Both are perfectly serviceable ways to conceive stories.

And now, God forgive me, Air Supply, who said, appropriately enough: “You can take the darkness from the pit of the night and turn into a beacon endlessly bright.”

To Ponder

What are you about to get rid of that might mean something else in a different context?

Look in one of your drawers of miscellany. Is there anything in there that inspires you to dream up something?

What analogues to this work can you find in your own storytelling world?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: