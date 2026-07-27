One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 26, 2026

WHAT DO YOU really notice when you look around you? That’s a recurring theme in this space, and for good reason. Noticing is the DNA of storytelling; without it, the details — and the insights that come with them — melt away.

Today I want to talk about that notion and overlay it atop the most familiar of canvases: home.

I live in a multigenerational house outside Pittsburgh. My parents built it in 1965 (based on the blueprints of their previous house in Michigan). I spent my first 18 years there, and then, two decades later when my parents left, I came back and moved in with my own family. It is a layered place, at least for me — filled with memories and object that contain echoes of experiences across the world.

My mother, Ann Terbrueggen Anthony, in front of our family home outside Pittsburgh on the day after Christmas in 1998. Photo ©1998, Ted Anthony.

I can walk through this house today and travel back and forth through time as I look at its contents. So can my sons, as they tell me frequently. And I think, within this, there is both an opportunity to tell stories and to sharpen the skills that storytellers need.

When I was little, my father used to put me on his shoulders and give me “tours of the house” in which he’d go from room to room, pointing out object that I recognized and objects that I didn’t. It was part of how I learned about my heritage and my here and now; I came into consciousness with these tours as a backdrop, which probably lodged many things about the house in my head.

So I have a proposal: I want you to give yourself (or your kids, if you have them) a tour of your own house — with storytelling in mind, of course.

Those spices on the spice shelf in the kitchen: Do they have stories behind them? Is there a favorite one that you use for a special recipe? Where did you first taste that taste?

The bowl that maybe you got from a grandparent: What do you know about it? What stories could it tell? What could a child learn from hearing about it?

Boxed items in the garage: Why are they there? Why were they relegated? What parts of your live do they speak to? What memories do they jog?

The stack of papers you kept in some corner drawer: Why did you save them? What do they connect to? Be they the owner’s manual for a gadget, business cards of service providers, memorial cards from funerals, notepads with past jottings — what do they have to say?

A shelf of your favorite knick-knacks. What experiences do they symbolize?

A shelf of memories, each with a tiny story. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony

You get the idea. The material culture of the 20th and 21st centuries, for better and for worse, has inserted many modern talismans into our lives. Each is a potential gateway to a story. And those stories can be significant or simply exercises to build our muscles of observation and contemplation in ways that can inspire us down the road.

The great thing about this activity is that it works whether your house has been in the family for generations or, more likely, is relatively new to you. It doesn’t matter whether the stories are two years or 80 years old. It doesn’t matter if the objects are laden with history or purchased last weekend at Target. Odds are you can find a story when you train your eye on almost anything.

Spices with stories. Photo ©2022, Ted Anthony.

I’ve spent a lot of time navigating the relationship betwen home and history, between memoir and memory (which, of course, come from the same root word). What I have found, above all else, is this: The things we surround us with, even those that seem quite generic, are all conduits to something in our lives — emphasis on “conduit.”

I remember when I was very young, reading C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia. These were wonderful tales, but what stuck with me more than anything else was the concept of the Wood Between the Worlds, a liminal landscape dotted with innumerable tiny pools. Diving into any one of them would take you to another world. The place was a poetic, mystical equivalent of an airport.

A living room full of experiences and stories. Photo ©2022, Ted Anthony.

In the intervening years, I have come to view a house — anyone’s house — as a version of this notion. While a home is generally not a liminal space per se, it does offer countless gateways to other universes — universes of mind and memory that, taken together, are part of the makeup of the people who live there.

All we have to do is open our eyes — really open them — and any home can become a portal to the many multiverses of memory. Bon voyage.

And now,, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

To Ponder

When you contemplate this idea, which room of your home do you think of first? Which do you consider the most story-rich?

Try the same thing with a loved one’s house — a sibling, a parent, a grandparent if possible. What questions come to mind. As a storyteller, what stories do you want to hear told?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: