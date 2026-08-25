Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 25, 2026

THIS SPACE IS probably overly preoccupied about the act of noticing things. After all, that’s the fundamental pillar of storytelling — noticing the world around you.

Fine. That’s established. But something my therapist came out with yesterday added, for me, an entirely new dimension to the world of noticing. This was what he said:

Seek to develop the skill of noticing — noticing anything. The art of noticing is the art of being self-aware. Allow yourself the luxury to be aware without analyzing sometimes.

Pretty simple. The first two sentences echo my own beliefs. But then there was this: Allow yourself the luxury to be aware without analyzing sometimes.

Reader, it never occurred to me.

I mean, I’ve been told by a lot of people across my life not to overanalyze. I’m getting less extremist in that realm. But the notion of allowing myself to notice without slotting all observations into potential ideas? Well, that hadn’t occurred to me. Ever.

And I think it’s a wonderful idea. I’ve always viewed my tendency to place everything I see into a framework of potential coherence as a strong suit. And it is. But it’s also probably a weakness. If I’m not noticing for noticing’s sake — if I’m deliberately doing it to produce work rather than to produce external wisdom — then eventually it probably will become quite hollow.

So take heed. Take notice. Be observant. But sometimes do it for yourself rather than for The Story. You might clarify your brain along the way.

And who knows? It might make you a more effective storyteller as well. (Sorry. Couldn’t resist.)

And now, Duran Duran.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: