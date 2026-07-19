One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 19, 2026

AS THRIFTING EXPLODES with the rise of Generation Z, more and more of us in the United States are interacting daily with items that once lived other lives. This means, of course, that many such items have stories to tell.

The TV show Supernatural tells us that physical items are what binds spirits to the place where they died. This wouldn’t surprise me.

I recently started a horror novel from a couple years back by Jennifer McMahon called The Invited, which appears to offer a unique premise: What if, instead of buying or inheriting a haunted house you built one from pieces of previous houses? I’m only a few pages in (excellent writing), but I came across this arresting passage written from the point of view of a woman in 1924 about to be hanged by her own neighbors.

I find that very powerful, particularly the notion of a stool connecting an execution with the prosaic pieces of a family dinner table. The message resounds, evoking both Shirley Jackson’s The Lottery and the old Twilight Zone episode “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street”: There is but a thin membrane between everyday life and the unthinkable, and such a stool could be the piece of the world that connects the two.

And we, as storytellers, can use such objects as connecting threads.

Singer-songwriter Kate Campbell captured the sensibility, albeit less violently than McMahon, in her haunting song called “Joe Louis’ Furniture.” She sings about the mahogany coffee table she bought that once belonged to Louis, and about how buy his chair secondhand and sitting in it somehow “don’t seem fair.”

In the process, she tells a story of a heavyweight fighter who was the best in the world; mere decades later, his secondhand things in someone else’s den are some of the few physical reminders that he ever existed.

I've got a coffee table

Made of mahogany

With cigarette burns and water rings

But that don't bother me



I bought it at an auction

Ten years ago

I put my feet up on it

And watch the fights on HBO …



Oh but I've got Joe Louis' furniture in my den

Twelve years running world heavyweight champion

And in my book — well, he's the best there's ever been

And you can't take that away from him



He came from Alabama

He didn't come from much

He fought his way up to the top

Then lost his money to the government



So here I sit

In his old chair

Something about this

Don't seem fair

Object-oriented storytelling can carry a narrative a long way. Just ask the folks from American Pickers or Storage Wars. Consider how it might work in your storytelling.

And now, the Fixx.

To Ponder

What old objects do you have that might be fodder for stories?

Have you written about items and their provenance before? What inspired you to go in that direction as a storyteller?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: