One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 23, 2026

THIS BLEW ME AWAY when I saw it because of its absolutely brilliant combination of music and cooking and, well, outright usefulness. It’s a kind of story form I’ve never seen before and I wanted to call it out.

Effectively, Barilla — the pasta maker — has created Spotify playlists that align to the time it takes to cook certain kinds of pasta, allowing you to listen to music while cooking and, when it’s over, know that your penne or spaghetti or fusilli is done to perfection.

So, for example: Want to cook spaghetti? Hit up Barilla’s “Mixtape Spaghettii” playlist, which features:

“Dadaa,” by DJ Premier (3:04)

“Boogie Loogie Bpm,” by Neffe and Dj Lugi (1:27)

“Hard Knock Life,” by Jay-Z (1:31)

“Superclassico,” by Ernia (2:52)

There’s even a nine-second vocal interjection — in Italian — that says, ““Hey, you’re listening to Playlist Timer. Check your progress in the playlist. When the songs are finished, the pasta will be ready. Buon Appetito!”

Together they clock in at 9 minutes and 4 seconds — the time for perfect spaghetti (unless you happen to be an al dente partisan).

Also available: “Boom Bap Fusilli,” “Moody Day Linguini,” “Pleasant Melancholy Penne” and others that are broken down by type of music. If “Moody Day Linguini” is too emo for you during a particular meal, for example, you can choose “Simply Classics Linguini” instead.

See how this approach is drifting into storytelling?

I love it — but that’s because I’m a sucker for a story, any kind of story, told in an unusual way. But beyond the novelty and the music, what makes this work?

Audience . It’s a classic example of the question, “What problem am I trying to solve and how can I do so in a compelling way?”

Platform. It inserts itself into the unlikeliest of platforms — Spotify — and takes up residence there despite the fact that it doesn’t really belong. And it’s a perfect fit — a mildly subversive misuse of a platform that opens other possibilities.

Convenience. It’s an easy thing to find on a familiar platform that offers two things: how to cook your pasta well and what to listen to while you’re doing it.

Creativity/buzziness. It makes you grin, and thus is memorable, and thus is an excellent expression of brand and a genius marketing move all wrapped up in one.

Only one complaint: As a partisan of radiatore, I want times for more pasta varieties.

Imagine the other culinary possibilities, though. Egg playlists — soft- or hard-boiled! Steak playlists, from Pittsburgh rare all the way to well done. And for the holidays when you need a bit more music, how about a concept-album turkey timer? The mind boggles.

But in the end, it’s about storytelling and goes back to the questions we mention so often:

What is this story really about? Cooking pasta while being entertained and reminded of a brand. How should this story be told? With a playlist, silly. What is your audience expecting from this story? A bit of joy and a bit of usefulness, with a bit of frictionlessness thrown in.

So I offer this as a case study in smart storytelling. It’s purposeful, creative, filled with a tiny bit of joy and unexpected wonder — and an excellent way to pasta time while making dinner.

I’m so sorry. I’ll show myself out.

And now, Scratch Garden.

To Ponder

What completely unusual ways to deliver information can you think of? What small household tasks do you wish were easier that might be helped along by some kind of storytelling?

Do you consider platform when choosing how to tell a story? How might doing so change your story?

Marinara or vodka sauce?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: