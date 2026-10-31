One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 30, 2026

SOMETIMES, A GOOD story means nothing more than noticing when a good story is at hand and chasing it.

Today I want you to have a look at a photo-driven story by my friend and colleague Yirmiyan Arthur in India. She was surfing Instagram when she saw a post about an elderly man named Mosenyii Yakhro who, mourning his wife, built a memorial garden to her around her gravesite on a hillside by a highway in northeastern India. The very personal garden had grown into an impromptu community gathering place for the nearby village.

Yan knows a good visual story when she sees one, and she’s an excellent photographer. She realized that the combination of the man’s backstory, his emotional motivation and the place where it took place — a dramatically hilly area with mountains in the background — made for a great yarn. So she went to the village and captured the scene with a series of photos that alternate between the epic (mountains) and the intimate (a tale of one man’s love for his wife).

There’s a few lessons here for all of us as we look for stories to tell.

Let stories come arrive from anywhere. Yan wasn’t wearing her journalism hat to find this story; she was wearing her human-scrolling-Instagram hat. But she saw potential in something and seized it. Mix the epic and the intimate. The dramatic landscape in this part of India’s Nagaland collided with the very personal and communitarian nature of what the man was doing to make a compelling story. Let the visuals guide you. There are very few words in this story — just enough to set the scene. The rest is done by the photography, which is the engine of the piece.

I spend a lot of time pontificating about how stories are everywhere — if we know how to look. This is a great case of knowing exactly how to look.

And now, Gorillaz (a virtual band!).

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: