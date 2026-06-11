Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 10, 2026

THE ASSISTED-LIVING FACILITY where my parents spent the final, dementia-saturated years of their decrepitude had a memory-care unit on the third floor. The stairwells were restricted. Taking the elevator to other floors required special access. It was a place where confused men and women who in many cases couldn’t remember much of their lives passed their time quietly, with each day often very much like the previous one.

That’s why the unit’s official name surprised me when I first heard it: “Reminiscence.”

Don’t get me wrong. This was a lovely and well-operated facility full of kind and well-trained people. They took diligent care of my parents for half a decade and it was a pleasant place to reside — and for me, my wife and my children to visit.

Yet if you looked closer, you could spot the seams. By which I mean the carefully calibrated signs of a concerted effort to build a very specific story that matched the Hollywood and Madison Avenue versions of aging — in short, to mask the ravages of time and infirmity by conveying unremitting calm and bonhomie to the people my father liked to call “the inmates.”

There was Jericho, the gentle and tolerant black Lab who lay at the top of the second-floor stairs and whom my young sons loved to pet. There was the jukebox designed to look like an old, Greatest Generation-era Wurlitzer that pumped out big-band favorites from Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey as if it was still World War II.

There was the layout of the building — not remotely institutional, more like an open-plan fraternity house populated by a cohort of very tired and slow-moving people. And of course, there was the name of the place itself — Sunrise Senior Living, a affable moniker accompanied by imagery that carefully and adeptly masked the fact that it was really all about human sunsets.

Not who you might think they are. Photo created by Google Gemini, June 2026.

Early on, I was intrigued by a photo collage of elderly people that hung just off the entryway. Each image showed a person aging with dignity who seemed frail but content. I asked the kind front-desk woman, Bonnie, if any of the folks in the photos were still living there. “Oh,” she said, “those aren’t actual residents. We ordered that online.”

Around the same time, I spotted a pitcher of fresh lemon iced tea sitting on a tray surrounded by glasses. I quickly noticed that the level never went down or up and the ice never melted. One day, I risked poking a finger into the pitcher. The “iced tea” was a solid hunk of shiny resin with “ice cubes” and “lemon wedges” built right in.

BUT IT IS “Reminiscence” that my mind keeps wandering back to.

Euphemisms are strange animals. They battle discomfort, but at the cost of clarity. Thus “passed away” for “died.” Or “parted ways with” for “fired.” Or “freshen up” for “use the toilet.” Or “golden years” for “old.” Or even “facility” instead of “home” — a usually positive word that, in this context, was resolutely avoided. (My sister, during those years, once proposed her own euphemism for dead: “metabolically challenged.”)

The Reminiscence name, though, belonged to a special category — one that veered into being an Orwellian oldscape where black is white and up is down. Once, one of the managers at the facility told me she was concerned that my mother was “keeping her own counsel” — or, as I finally got out of her, “becoming withdrawn.”

But calling the floor where people can’t remember things “Reminiscence” seems another story entirely. I can imagine similar alternatives that would never get used. What if the physical-therapy room was called “the gym”? What if mixed-up laundry was rebranded as a “neighborhood clothing swap”? What if every day was Opposite Day? In a place where people’s realities have already been upended as their lives wind down, what impact does such storytelling have?

We have so many head fakes at our disposal these days that we can make anything seem like something else. There’s an entire neighborhood in Tokyo that specializes in supplying restaurants across Japan and the rest of East Asia with molded plastic food — perfect reproductions of the dishes that will be served. I returned from living in Thailand with an immaculately crafted bowl of “ramen noodles” and a heaping plate of “shrimp pad Thai,” each of which has been deployed in my kitchen for the better part of a decade, invariably earning double takes from visitors.

A “fresh” plate of “pad Thai” with “lime” on the side. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

When it comes to senior citizens (another euphemism, really), it’s completely understandable that an outfit dedicated to the comfort and safety of older people would want to build a geriatric Matrix that kept shouting: “Life is still good!” But as more of our parents, and more of us, start populating environments like this, shouldn’t we be able to parse the building blocks of the stories they’re trying to sell? More importantly, what role does reality actually have in the final years and months of life? Years after my parents left this Earth, I still don’t really know how to answer that question.

Five days before my father died in 2015, we wheeled him down into the main common room of the place, where an imposing grand piano sat in the sun. He was barely coherent, and I wanted to sing him some of the songs that he used to play for me when I was little. While he was a genuine talent on the piano, I can’t play — not really — but I had learned to fake it for those few songs. We set him up next to it, and he and my 12-year-old son looked at me expectantly. I put my fingers on the right keys and started to play.

You’ll understand that I was more than a bit surprised when actual music came out.

And now, the Stanley Brothers.

To Ponder

What environments do you interact with that are full of persuasive things designed to make you feel a certain way?

What storytelling techniques do they use?

What do you think is good — and what is unsettling — about such efforts? Am I overthinking this? (It has happened.)

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: