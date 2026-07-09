Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 8, 2026

AS WE PULL INTO Mount Airy, North Carolina, this evening after driving all day through West Virginia and Virginia, I am thinking of Andy Griffith. This was his hometown, and many of the elements of his upbringing made it into his vision of Mayberry in the classic TV show. This is a town themed to — and vigorously lingering in — the early 1960s, and it is wringing the notion for its continued prosperity and survival.

Mount Airy, North Carolina, a town of 10,000 with no fewer than three visitors’ centers. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

What I had forgotten was that Mount Airy was also the community where the famous 19th-century conjoined twins — then called “Siamese” twins because they were from what would become Thailand, though they were ethnically Chinese — spent their final years. I learn this while rolling into these parts in my rented Nissan Sentra and unexpectedly crossing the Eng and Chang Bunker Memorial Bridge, a short span outside town that is dedicated to them. Like Griffith, they have a museum here.

Need a 1950s fill-up? Wally’s in Mount Airy has you covered. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Mount Airy, as you can see from the brochures below, is heavily Mayberry-ized with a robust side helping of Chang and Eng lore. Countless towns across the republic are like this. Chain-motel entryways overflow with local and regional brochures, each trying to tell and sell a story that will hook someone into a particular town, a particular community. The overall message: We can give you a more interesting, more immersive tale, so why not come here and spend your time and money with us? For Mount Airy, that’s now worth an estimated $5 million each year.

This is the lot of many American towns these days, particularly small ones. Beset by changes and uncertain economic prospects, many excavate the stories they have to tell and turn them into reasons that you and I should visit. Sometimes it’s just chambers of commerce or regional alliances; sometimes everyone gets in on the act. The story economy, you might call it.

The Virginia Welcome Center, where we stopped earlier this afternoon, contains racks of brochures that provide a quiet master class in this sort of thing.

Bristol is the “Birthplace of Country Music.” Wytheville leverages the hunger for small-town America by inviting visitors to “come be local with us.” Appomattox, where the Civil War officially ended, blends nature and history to bill itself as “a true American story.” And billing themselves as “America’s Historic Triangle,” the combined efforts of Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown invite you to experience “life, liberty and the pursuit of fun.”

Don’t have something specific that will “pop” for visitors? Simply create a “route” or a “trail.” The “Claw of the Dragon,” a corridor along Interstates 77 and 81, touts “over 350 miles of southwest Virginia backroads.” There’s the Virginia Antique Trail, the Vintage Market Trail and trails curated specifically for bicyclists and wine aficionados.

(Years ago, I experienced two of my favorite versions of this type of thing on the same trip — the gluttonous Buffalo wing trail and the equally appetizing Maine lobster trail, neither of which were actual trails, but so what?)

Brochures at the Virginia Welcome Center on I-77 south, each one a story, each one a plea. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

The brochure racks in these various roadside welcome centers (I am intimately familiar with most of Pennsylvania’s over many, many years) are effectively Whitman’s Samplers of distinctiveness — efforts by communities and regions to bring in dollars by leveraging the stories they have to tell. Some are natural and effective. Some are contorting themselves to lean into localism. All are building blocks of American storytelling: the decision, in a society built on big stories, to throw the biggest ones you have out there and see who bites.

Are these sustainable plans? Maybe, maybe not. But at a time when many people are wondering what Americanness really means, these republics in miniature — locally focused micro-fragments of the nation and its story with energetic free enterprise at their heart — are a noteworthy symptom of the culture in which they unfold.

Their message, in the end, is a very American one, too: Be yourself — be a condensed version of yourself that “pops” — and maybe success will come your way.

And now, John Mellencamp.

To Ponder

If you live in a smaller community, what do you think is the best story it has to tell? Does it leverage that story well?

What’s the most interesting place-based attraction you’ve ever been to? What made it work?

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