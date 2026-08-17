Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 16, 2026

ONE TECHNIQUE that some writers use to great effect is the description of food in contexts that end up meaning something far more than food.

Neil Gaiman, who has faced sexual misconduct allegations in recent years, remains a very teachable writer because of the intricate ways he uses imagery. A quote of his from the Sandman series of graphic novels has guided me through a lot of years of dealing with death and remains something of an anchor for me (this is not today’s quotable quote):

“Death’s a funny thing. I used to think it was a big, sudden thing, like a huge owl that would swoop down out of the night and carry you off. I don’t anymore. I think it’s a slow thing. Like a thief who comes to your house day after day, taking a little thing here and a little thing there, and one day you walk ‘round your house and there’s nothing there to keep you, nothing to make you want to stay. And then you lie down and shut up for ever.”

We’re here today, though, to contemplate some seafood.

American Gods, his 2001 epic supernatural road trip across the United States, chronicles a landscape full of both familiar Americana and deeply unfamiliar and unsettling ancient mythology. In it, Gaiman describes a woman who — later — turns out to be someone unexpected. Foreshadowing is in order.

She cooks, and the way he describes her cooking is thusly:

“She kept the house filled with the smell of boiling seafood: huge pots were always simmering on the kitchen stove, filled with things with too many legs and other things with no legs at all.”

What I’ve always loved about this microscopic story within a story (just 35 words) is how it weaponizes seafood in service of plot and mood.

We all know that crabs and lobsters have many legs; we know, too, that oysters and clams and scallops and mussels have none. Such is the nature of crustaceans and mollusks; no surprise with either. But hiding in plain sight is the way that those creatures can be described — a darker, more menacing characterization that summons images of ancient things boiling away and people who do not have other people’s best interests at heart.

One of my favorite things in storytelling, fiction or nonfiction, is the ability to turn normal, prosaic scenes (particularly American scenes) into miniature worlds bursting with unseen menace. Much film noir of the 1940s and 1950s accomplished this adeptly. David Lynch was a master of it — just think of the severed ear in the grass in Blue Velvet. More recently, Severance and Backrooms have done this effectively with everyday scenes of the built environment turned intimidating or even apocalyptic.

This passage from American Gods does precisely that. But instead of creating a big deal of it, the words do it like a drive-by. Suddenly, as you read on, the recesses of your brain are contemplating the menace of plain old seafood. That kind of approach — the ability to break through the static by turning the quietly normal into the darkly extraordinary — is a useful tool to consider for any storyteller’s toolbox, on any platform.

And now, the Beatles.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: