Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 9, 2026

TONIGHT I SIT in Room 102 of a Super 8 Motel off an interstate highway in rural western Pennsylvania, contemplating the liminal space between a funeral-home viewing I attended this evening and the service itself tomorrow morning.

The dearly departed was a good friend of mine and her husband an even closer one — a brother in all but blood for 40 years now. She died from one of the most debilitating diseases imaginable. It took her one step at a time, over more than two years, until she no longer owned her own body.

But as we gathered, her departure was not what struck me most. It was the stories that people were telling.

As I wandered through the packed small-town funeral home during a golden afternoon in late spring, no one was whispering. No one was hesitant. Photos were everywhere, each one a story of a moment in a life. Mourners were everywhere, each one a story too.

As I moved through the crowd, I heard only snippets.

“And the guy at the antique store said to her …” “One of her patients would always …” “She asked each person who walked in about their favorite song, then she’d play it on the jukebox.” “Then she said, ‘What about the dogs?”

It’s been said that cemeteries are quiet collections of stories no longer told, and I appreciate that notion. But on this day, in the strange space between death and the final goodbye, the stories were being told. So many stories.

Where the stories end and begin. Photo ©2018, Ted Anthony.

I’ve been to many funerals in my 58 years, some for people dear to me, others as a writer and observer. One thing has stood out: Sometimes, it seems to me, we wait to tell many of our stories until the people who populate them are gone. Not always, of course. But something about death’s finality somehow dislodges stories like nothing else.

It’s not hard to understand. In life, the act of telling stories connects us to each other. In death, I think it does so even more. This afternoon, at that funeral home, people who didn’t know each other suddenly did, simply because they were bound together by a departure — an unwanted one, of course, but one that produced the dividends of community as well.

I saw one man in a T-shirt and old jeans conversing with another man in a full dark suit. It seemed clear to me that they hadn’t met before they walked into the building, but they immediately had two things in common: their loss, and stories of the person who was now gone. The former was unresolvable, at least for the moment; the latter, in the hands of survivors, became a glorious act of amiable and quiet defiance.

Each stone a story, North Kingstown, RI. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

The romantic in me wishes that more of those stories were told earlier in the cycle of life. And often they are — at family dinners, at gatherings of friends in bars, across generations between grandparents and grandchildren. But somehow the act of postmortem storytelling, particularly in this liminal period, feels different. It’s purer, more concentrated. When a person is newly gone, the stories feel more like incantations — small ways of summoning the loved one who has been lost and holding onto them in this life, one sentence at a time, if only for a moment.

Is that a form of immortality? I’m not sure, but it’s certainly worth considering.

And now, Ralph Stanley.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: