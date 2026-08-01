Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 5, 2026

EFFECTIVE STORYTELLING IS the point of this running collection. Sometimes that comes in the form of highlighting ineffective storytelling.

Rule No. 1 of any kind of storytelling, no matter the platform: Don’t confuse your audience beyond comprehension.

Which this missive most absolutely did:

What’s the problem here? In case you don’t spot it, there are several:

No idea what the project is.

No idea what it has to do with me.

No idea what they want — a quotation? Are we their vendor or are they ours?

Assigning me a deadline with no idea of any of the above.

Generic language that doesn’t remotely connect with the audience (me) and, in fact, makes me really want a nap.

At first I thought this was a phishing attempt. But there’s nothing to click on, so I don’t know what it is. The domain turned up nothing, either.

Reader, I deleted it.

Even if it isn’t real, it did me a favor by giving me Saturday fodder. The reason you’re seeing it today is because it represents a perfect example of how not to tell a story to your audience, particularly if you’re a PR person sending a pitch. If I was supposed to be involved in this project — which I assure you I am not — I might not even realize it because there are no details to tell me wHIcH FrEAKin’ prOJeCt iT iS.

Details. Relevance, Audience. Can’t have stories without them.

Therefore, I pronounce this … not a story at all, as any good pitch should be. Sorry, Clara.

And now, Billy Preston.

To Ponder

I’d love some PR professionals to address the following question: What issues do you see with this email that I haven’t seen (understanding that this wasn’t exactly a PR pitch).

What details might have helped out Clara’s effort? How would you have approached this?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: